wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
January 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Who will declare for the Royal Rumble Match?
* Will Bayley dethrone Charlotte Flair?
* Is Neville our next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?
* Can Reigns defy the odds against Owens and Jericho in a Handicap Match?
* What do The Deadman and The Showstopper have planned?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.