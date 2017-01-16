wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…
* Brock Lesnar is back
* Meet the new “faces of Raw”
* Who’s in the Royal Rumble Match?
* Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble
* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.