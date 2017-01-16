– Here is the preview for tonight’s edition of WWE Raw…

* Brock Lesnar is back

* Meet the new “faces of Raw”

* Who’s in the Royal Rumble Match?

* Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble

* Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?

