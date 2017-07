– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground…

Left For Dead – Dante Fox flashbacks to being a POW; the first round of The Cueto Cup winds down; Rey Mysterio and Johnny Mundo continue their training.

* Sexy Star vs. PJ Black

* Prince Puma vs. Ricky Mandel

* Dante Fox vs. El Dragon Azteca Jr

* Son of Havoc vs. Son of Madness