– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground…

Get ready for another action packed round of the Cueto Cup in this week’s “Lucha Underground.” Tensions run high and emotions get hot this Wednesday, June 21st at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network as Marty “The Moth” Martinez’s obsession with Melissa Santos resumes. Outside the ring, Rey Mysterio and Johnny Mundo prepare for the ultimate match, but only one can be left standing.

* Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Cage vs. Vinnie Massaro

* Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Pindar vs. Mascarita Sagrada

* Cueto Cup Tournament Match:Marty The Moth vs. Saltador

* Cueto Cup Tournament Match: Fenix vs. Mariposa