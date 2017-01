– Here is what is scheduled for tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV…

* 7PM ET: Tomohiro Ishii defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Katsuyori Shibata. Plus, 4-way tag match action as Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish defend the IWGP Jr. Tag Championship.

* 8PM ET: Kazuchika Okada faces Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom 10 at the Tokyo Dome