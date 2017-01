– Here is the preview for tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV…

Hiroshi Tanahashi challenges Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa, defend the IWGP Tag Championship against Chaos’ Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano and G.B.H.’s Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma.