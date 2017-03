– Here are the previews for tonight’s episodes of NJPW on AXS TV…

* 7PM: A Block action from G1 CLIMAX 26 featuring Tenzan vs. SANADA, Makabe vs. Ishii, and Goto vs. Marufuji from Ryogoku Kokugikan.

* 8PM: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada renew their rivalry in the final A Block match G1 CLIMAX 26 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.