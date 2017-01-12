wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling

January 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
* A former knockouts champion returns
* Rosemary has an invitation for Jade
* Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter
* Last Man Standing Match: Lashley vs. EC3
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Hardys vs. The Wolves

