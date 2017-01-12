wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling
* A former knockouts champion returns
* Rosemary has an invitation for Jade
* Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter
* Last Man Standing Match: Lashley vs. EC3
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Hardys vs. The Wolves
Join us! It's going to be an incredible night! #Impact #IMPACTonPOP 8/7c pic.twitter.com/KewkiZWmVZ
— TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2017
Any guesses as to who returns tonight?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/oplJwFe0aw
— TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2017