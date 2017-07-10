– WWE sent out the following preview for tonight’s WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming special…

WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming on WWE Network to feature Dixie Carter

WWE Network’s popular documentary series, WWE 24, will go behind the scenes of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s journey home to WWE in a brand-new episode tonight. WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming will premiere immediately following Raw on the award-winning WWE Network and include several captivating interviews with Angle and those who know him best.

The latest installment of WWE 24 will feature exclusive commentary from many of Angle’s closest friends and colleagues, including Mr. McMahon and Dixie Carter, who worked with The Olympic Gold Medalist from 2006 to 2016.

Don’t miss WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming tonight on WWE Network.