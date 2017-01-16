– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas…

“Lana’s bachelorette trip to Las Vegas turns chaotic and leaves her questioning her upcoming wedding to Rusev. Meanwhile, the idea of Nikki’s family walking the red carpet at the ESPYS, which her boyfriend John Cena is hosting, makes her a nervous wreck.”

– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT…

* Contract signing between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

* Nikki Cross vs. Kennadi Brink

* Also appearing are Sanity and Tye Dillinger