– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT, featuring matches taped in Sydney, Australia…

* WWE NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage

* WWE NXT Women’s champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

* Bobby Roode & Elias Samson vs. Buddy Murphy & Tye Dillinger

* WWE NXT Tag Team champions DIY vs. TM-61

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay

* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Wesley Blake

* The Revival vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli

* Oney Lorcan vs. Patrick Clark