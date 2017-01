– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas…

“Chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev.”

– Here is the preview for Wednesday’s NXT…

* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

* Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins

* No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

Credit: Pwinsider