– Primo Colon’s absence from WWE television is now explained. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Primo is out with a knee injury and is set for surgery soon. The news comes after a report last week in which Primo and Epico had claimed to request their WWE release.

Since that initial report, Epico has still been working shows and appeared in the Independence Day Battle Royal on Tuesday, but Primo had not. There’s no word on when Primo is expected to return to action.