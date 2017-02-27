Credit Martin Bentley and Pwinsider.com

– PROGRESS Wrestling held “Chapter 44: Old Man Yells At Cloud” on February 26th at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

1: James Drake defeated Damon Moser – this was mostly a brawl outside the ring, when they eventually got in the ring to start the match, it only went a couple of minutes before the WWE UK Championship Tournament competitor Drake won with his Mr. Mayhem DDT. Moser might have been injured here, which probably required the quick finish.

2: Dahlia Black (w/TK Cooper) defeated Martina the Session Moth in the first round of the Natural Progression Series to crown the first PROGRESS Women’s Champion – Martina was popular with the PROGRESS fans right away, with many having seen her wrestle in Over The Top Wrestling in Ireland. She mostly had to deal with Cooper outside the ring, allowing Black to gain advantages. A big tope suicida by Martina wiped both out, and she had the match won with a Codebreaker, but referee Chris Roberts was blinded by having beer accidentally spat in his eyes. Cooper came back in and punched Martina in the face to allow Black to move forward to the semi finals.

3: Travis Banks defeated Jordan Devlin – Banks sent TK Cooper to the back, and wrestled the match as a fan favourite. Devlin impressed in his debut, coming off the back of his run in the WWE UK Championship Tournament. This was a very physical hard striking match, with Banks busting one of his ears open, but Banks ended up getting the win with a Buzzsaw Kick. Cooper and Dahlia Black came out to celebrate Banks’ win.

Sebastian came out, and told Pastor William Eaver to come out so he could take shots to the back with a Kendo Stick for punching him at Chapter 43, or he would sue him. Chuck Mambo then came out and pulled out a law book stating that since it was over 150 days since Eaver had knocked Sebastian out at Chapter 36 in Brixton, that Sebastian’s statute of limitations to sue Eaver had expired. Furthermore, Sebastian’s subsequent treatment of Eaver was constituted as blackmail, so to settle the issue, PROGRESS co-owner Jim Smallman booked a No Disqualification Match.

4: Pastor William Eaver defeated Sebastian in a No Disqualification Match – this got very violent, including Eaver giving Sebastian a running Crucifix Bomb through several rows of chairs. Eaver was busted open early in the match, and bled further when Sebastian tied him to the ropes and caned him in the back repeatedly, leaving nasty streaks of blood and swelling on his back. Eaver would fight back and win the match with the Clothesline from Heaven, the same move that knocked Sebastian out in Brixton. Smallman then ordered the PROGRESS ring crew to carry Sebastian to the back, and told him to “f*** off from PROGRESS”.

5: Mark Andrews defeated Shane Strickland – an incredible high flying match, but with plenty of striking and ground work thrown in. Strickland carried over his recent incredible form to this match, while Andrews looked to kick on from winning the Thunderbastard Match last month. An incredible closing sequence saw Andrews counter a Strickland aerial attack with the Stundog Millionaire and then hit the Shooting Star Press for the win. After the match, Jim Smallman invited Strickland to compete on PROGRESS’ show in Orlando on March 31st during WrestleMania Weekend.

6: El Ligero defeated Nathan Cruz – Ligero came out to the original Bob Seger version of “Turn The Page” to counteract Cruz’s Metallica version. Cruz was wondering why Ligero was turning his back on The Origin when the PROGRESS fans had turned their back on him in the past. During the match, Ligero introduced a bag of Haribo sweets and spread them over the ring, before being backdropped onto them. Cruz had Ligero in a Figure Four, and went to reapply it when Ligero caught Cruz in an inside cradle for the win. After the match, Cruz attacked Ligero and stole his mask.

7: Zack Gibson defeated Jack Sexsmith via count out – Sexsmith foughtly largely from underneath, with Gibson bullying and belittling him throughout the match. Sexsmith applied a Crossface with Mr. Cocko applied, but Gibson was able to make the ropes. Gibson took Sexsmith to the outside and hit him with the Helter Skelter on the wooden floor to get the count out win.

8: Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins & Morgan Webster defeated British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) – Tyler Bate came out for this match with the WWE United Kingdom Championship, which he hadn’t done for other independent appearances since winning the title. British Strong Style did several WWE moves during the match, including stereo Pedigrees. Haskins and Webster performed well in their comebacks from injuries, with Webster even hitting a big dive to British Strong Style outside the ring. Dunne hit a moonsault from the top outside the ring. Havoc got the win by hitting Dunne with the Acid Rainmaker.

The next show is “Chapter 45: Galvanize” on March 19th at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, featuring Pete Dunne defending the PROGRESS World Championship against Jimmy Havoc in a Death Match. PROGRESS return to the Electric Ballroom in Camden on March 26th for “Chapter 46: I Like To Chill Out Here And Shoot Some Dinosaurs”, with tickets going on sale on February 27th at 10pm UK time to the PROGRESS Mailing List. PROGRESS then debuts in the United States on March 31st at the Orlando Live Events Center in Fern Park, Florida as part of the WWN Live Experience, with tickets available at MoreThanMania.com.