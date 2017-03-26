Credit: WZ

1. Nathan Cruz & Zack Gibson def. El Ligero & Dave Mastiff.

2. Toni Storm def. Dahlia Black to advance to the finals of the PROGRESS Women’s Championship tournament.

3. Travis Banks def. Jack Sexsmith.

4. Mark Haskins def. Axel Dieter Jr.

5. Jimmy Havoc def. Will Ospreay in a “Fans Bring the Weapons” match that evolved into a “Loser Leaves PROGRESS” match.

6. Trent Seven & Tyler Bate def. Jim & Lee Hunter to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships. After the match, British Strong Style dumped the old titles and brought out brand new title belts!

7. Matt Riddle def. WALTER to retain the PROGRESS Atlas Championship.

8. Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews to retain the PROGRESS World Championship.