Credit: PWInsider

PROGRESS and WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne started the show by declaring that he would not be defending the PROGRESS World Championship until the Alexandra Palace show on September 10th against Super Strong Style 16 winner Travis Banks, claiming that he owns PROGRESS, the WWE and Sports Entertainment. Co-owner Jim Smallman reminded Dunne that he doesn’t own PROGRESS, and is contractually obligated to compete on their shows, and would be put in non-title matches – if any wrestler defeats him before September 10th, he will have to defend the title against them.

1: Toni Storm b. Kay Lee Ray to retain the PROGRESS Women’s Championship – this match started the show as Ray was booked to compete for Insane Championship Wrestling in Edinburgh, Scotland later in the evening – as it transpired, her flight was delayed and she didn’t make that show. A very physical bout, with lots of suplexes and dives to the outside. Ray kicked out of the Strong Zero, then hit Storm with the Gory Bomb and locked her in the Koji Clutch, which Storm escaped by touching the rope with her tongue. Storm retained the title with another Strong Zero, this time from the second rope.

2: The London Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch) b. The Origin: Banter Edition (Dave Mastiff & El Ligero) – lots of comedy early, including Mastiff trying to get the fans to sing their entrance music “Turn the Page”, only for everyone to forget the lyrics to the song. Ligero and Mastiff did a trust fall at one point, and challenged the London Riots to do the same, only for Lynch to let Davis fall to the mat when distracted by Ligero offering him a pint of beer. The Riots eventually refocused, and got a much needed win after several losses in a row with the GBH pop-up Spear on Ligero.

3: “Flash” Morgan Webster b. Jack Sexsmith via disqualification – a very well natured match, with Webster settling into a defacto villainous role to base for Sexsmith’s offence. Sexsmith rallied and was about to use Mr. C**ko (a condom) on Webster when the lights went out and a siren blared. Out came Chief Deputy Dunne (formerly Damian Dunne), last seen in PROGRESS when his storyline brother Pete turned against him last year, and he proceeded to hit Webster with his megaphone to get Sexsmith disqualified. Dunne then attacked Sexsmith, declaring that Sexsmith and the PROGRESS fans were having too much fun, and as a member of the Anti-Fun Police, he was out to put a stop to it.

4: Pete Dunne b. Donovan Dijak in a non-title match – Dijak got a great reaction when he came out as a surprise, and stunned the fans with his dives, coming from a 6’7″ wrestler. It took Dunne a while to adjust, using underhanded tactics to get ahead. Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes, but Dunne rolled out of the ring. After some ringside brawling, Dijak went for it again, but Dunne escaped, landed a cheap shot, and won with The Bitter End. Dijak got a standing ovation after the match – he will appear for PROGRESS at their Freedom’s Road show for their ProJo graduates on Tuesday night (June 27th) at The Dome in Tufnell Park, London.

5: The Origin (Nathan Cruz & Zack Gibson) b. Jimmy Havoc & Mark Haskins – the show took place on Haskins’ birthday, so his wife came out and gave him and Havoc party hats and kazoos. Gibson ran them down for looking ridiculous, and said that Havoc won “The Tournament of Backyarders” (CZW’s Tournament of Death). This was mostly a brawl, and when referee Chris Roberts was taken down, Havoc gave Haskins a present, which Haskins unwrapped to reveal a steel chair. Haskins went to throw it, and it accidentally hit Havoc in the face, leaving Haskins prone to a Gibson rollup for the pin.

6: Travis Banks b. James Drake – solid match, with Drake working WWE main event heel style, controlling most of the contest. Banks fought back, hitting the Kiwi Krusher for a two count. Drake tried to pound his way to a win, but Banks withstood the punishment, and landed the Slice of Heaven on Drake for the victory to continue his momentum from winning the Super Strong Style 16 Tournament.

7: #CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) b. British Strong Style (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) to win the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship – Brookes hit a big dive on Bate and Seven to start, followed by Lykos. Several minutes of outside brawling followed, with #CCK being thrown through chairs, and then hitting stage dives onto British Strong Style. Once the match officially started, the free-for-all nature continued, and #CCK were about to get the win when Pete Dunne came out, only for Travis Banks to fight him back to the locker room. Brookes kicked out of Seven’s piledriver and then dispatched him out of the ring, allowing Kid Lykos to hit an El Generico style Top Rope Brainbuster on Bate to win the titles in #CCK’s debut match in PROGRESS. Insane stuff throughout the match, and #CCK were massively over in the building.

PROGRESS have a very busy July, beginning with their debut German show in Cologne this Saturday (July 1st) at the Live Music Hall, headlined by Matt Riddle vs. Jurn Simmons for the PROGRESS Atlas Championship, and Pete Dunne vs. David Starr in a non-title match. “Chapter 51: Screaming For PROGRESS” is on July 9th at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, followed by “Chapter 52: Vote Pies” on July 23rd at the O2 Ritz in Manchester. Chapter 53 is at the Electric Ballroom in Camden on July 30th, with tickets on sale to mailing list subscribers tomorrow (June 26th).