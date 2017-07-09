Credit: PWInsider

* Mark Haskins defeated Mike Bird by Pinfall

* Eddie Dennis defeated Ashmore by Pinfall

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Jigsaw by Pinfall

* War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) defeated The London Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch) by Pinfall

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: WALTER defeated Matt Riddle (Champion) by Pinfall *New Champion*

* ‘Chief Deputy’ Damian Dunne defeated ‘Flash’ Morgan Webster by Pinfall

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship (6-Man Tag) Match: British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) defeated #CCK (Chris Brookes, Kid Lykos & Travis Banks) by Pinfall *New Champions*