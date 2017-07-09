wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling – Chapter 51 Results: British Strong Style vs. #CCK, More
July 9, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: PWInsider
* Mark Haskins defeated Mike Bird by Pinfall
* Eddie Dennis defeated Ashmore by Pinfall
* Jimmy Havoc defeated Jigsaw by Pinfall
* War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) defeated The London Riots (James Davis & Rob Lynch) by Pinfall
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: WALTER defeated Matt Riddle (Champion) by Pinfall *New Champion*
* ‘Chief Deputy’ Damian Dunne defeated ‘Flash’ Morgan Webster by Pinfall
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship (6-Man Tag) Match: British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) defeated #CCK (Chris Brookes, Kid Lykos & Travis Banks) by Pinfall *New Champions*