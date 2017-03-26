– PROGRESS Wrestling has some new Tag Team Championship belts. You can see the picture of the titles below via Leather Rebels, a London-based championship belt maker who have worked with WWE, WCPW and others in the past:

Proudly presenting the new PROGRESS Tag Team titles! Designed and crafted by Peter Ellis. #progresswrestling #tagteamtitles #leatherrebels pic.twitter.com/kjHCAWUVLP — Leather Rebels (@LeatherRebels) March 26, 2017