– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced some of the talent for their show on March 31st in Orlando. The show takes place during WrestleMania weekend at noon ET and will include the following names:

* Pete Dunne

* Trent Seven

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Matt Riddle

* Tyler Bate

* Mark Andrews

* Shane Strickland

* Mark Haskins

* South Pacific Power Trip

* Toni Storm

* Jinny

* James Drake

* Sami Callihan

* Rockstar Spud

* Jimmy Havoc

In addition, Rev Pro announced the following updated lineup for their WrestleCon show on the same day at 4 PM ET:

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr.

* Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll

* Fenix vs. Will Ospreay

* Sami Callihan vs. Jay White

* Shane Strickland & Ryan Smile vs. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage

* Martin Stone vs. Jeff Cobb