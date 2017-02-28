In news that didn’t come as too much of a surprise, it looks like Matt, Jeff, Reby, and Maxel Hardy are done with TNA Impact Wrestling. Who benefits from this? Who loses? TO THE PROS AND CONS!

Pro: TNA Gets A Fresh Start

With Dixie Carter out and Jeff Jarrett back in, TNA was going to undergo plenty of changes. Jarrett was bringing his guys back in and he was going to get back to his vision. You know, the vision that made Global Wrestling Federation so successful. That meant less room for the Hardy’s, who had a completely different vision.

The Hardy’s have dominated Impact Wrestling since mid-2016. They’ve consistently taken up the most air time and have even had full specials dedicated to them. With good reason, mind you. Most people don’t know who the TNA World Champion is, but everyone knew what the Hardy’s were up to. But how much have they truly helped? Fair or not, no one has moved the needle in TNA. Kurt Angle, in the same year that he entered Wrestlemania as WWE Champion, barely helped the ratings in 2006. A gimmick change, as brilliant as it was, was only going to help so much.

With the Hardy’s out of the picture, TNA can now focus on other talent that are on the right side of 40 and don’t have millions of wrestling miles on their body.

Con: TNA Handled Things Poorly

It wouldn’t be TNA if they didn’t screw up at the one yard line. All they had to do was tell the Hardy’s that they didn’t want to renew the contract, go in a different direction, and that would be the end of it. Instead, according to ProWrestlingSheet, they tried to sneak in something about taking 10% of the Hardy profits outside of TNA. Not only that, when the Hardy’s offered TNA the chance to properly write them off television, TNA told them, “they would be crazy to think they’d want them on TV without a contract.”

Maybe they thought the Hardy’s would pull a fast one, but that shows little faith in guys they’ve put a lot of faith in over the last years. Jeff has had his issues in the past – Victory Road 2011, anyone? – but Matt has been a professional throughout most of his career. Here’s a guy who worked with Edge, months after finding out he was sleeping with his longtime girlfriend, and didn’t try to murder him in the ring. Matt’s not dumb. And Impact’s not live. If anything happened, just don’t air it.

Despite new ownership, TNA continues to make the same mistakes that they’ve always made with their top talent. That’s not a good sign for new talent moving forward.

Pro: Hardy’s Continue Their Expedition of Gold

Without the restrictions of TNA, the Hardy’s can now freely head to ROH or EVOLVE or NJPW one of the 500 other companies that Larry Csonka covers on a nightly basis, and continue their expedition of gold.

The Hardy’s need freedom. They were given that freedom in TNA, and the Broken Hardy’s were created. Not signing with one promotion would allow them to carry on that freedom. Promotions know that the Hardy’s still draw in casual fans. They can safely bring in the Hardy’s, let them do their gimmick, put them over, and hope fans see enough from the rest of the card that they stick around.

How many Indy promotions used Cody Rhodes for this exact same scenario? Rhodes was allowed to look strong against everyone on the Independent scene with promoters obviously signing off on the booking. The Hardy’s historically and even today are infinitely bigger draws than Rhodes ever was and ever will be. People may complain about the Hardy’s winning titles in every single promotion, but at some point they have to lose those titles, and that will be the big moment for the company.

Every company is looking to do something different. While the Hardy’s appearing in multiple promotions may wear thin, they are brilliant enough to keep things fresh.

Con: WWE Not A Fit

If you love the Hardy’s in their Broken form, you should root for them to stay on the Independent scene. Let’s face it, if they come to WWE, they won’t be the same duo.

Bubba Ray successfully shed himself of the Dudley’s gimmick in TNA, becoming Bully Ray, one of the best heels the promotion ever had. When re-signed by WWE, he was back to being a Dudley Boy.

The Broken Hardy’s gimmick worked because TNA allowed them complete creative freedom. They won’t get that in WWE, at least not at the same level. The Hardy’s wanted creative control in their TNA contract that eventually fell through. They certainly won’t get that from Vince McMahon.

They might be able to do the Broken Hardy’s gimmick. They’ll easily get “DELETE!” over because the crowd loves simple, one word chants. But you won’t see King Maxel wrestling. You won’t see the Hardy compound as often. You won’t see anything close to the over the top craziness of Final Deletion. WWE tried that with the Wyatt’s. And it sucked.

If they come back to WWE, by the end of the year we’ll see the Team Xtreme Hardy’s. WWE loves nostalgia acts and acts that they’ve created. They didn’t create the Broken Hardy’s. But they’ll make sure to fix them.

