Credit: PWInsider

VIP Bonus Card

1 – Slade Porter & Ace Perry vs The Gym Nasty Boys

Good back and forth action. GNB gets the pin off a tilt-a-whirl front headlock on Slade.

Winners: The Gym Nasty Boys

2 – Dale Patrick & Vance Warner vs The Amazing Graysons

The Pro Wrestling Magic tag champs, Amazing Graysons stay on top for most of the match. Patrick & Warner reverse their finish, hitting a capo kick/DVD combo for the pin. Good match!

Winners: Dale Patrick & Vance Warner

3 – Darius Carter vs Jimmy Lloyd

Carter attacks Lloyd during intros. He stays on top, berating Lloyd, who keeps mounting comebacks. Darius dodges a roaring elbow and hits a codebreaker for the pin. Carter is always super entertaining and this match was fun.

Winner: Darius Carter

Main Card:

Curt Stallion vs Dominic Garrini

Curt is immediately intimidated by the VERY LEGIT Brazilian Jujitsu skills of Garrini, who tosses him around and puts on several submissions with ease. Curt finally reverses Don with a double stomp and goes to work. They trade German suplexes and strikes. Don reverses a sunset flip into a piledriver. Curt with an Irish curse neckbreaker. Dominic catches Curt’s spear attempt into an armbreaker to get the submission. This was a great opener!

Winner: Dominick Garrini

Drennan (w/ Parrow) vs Jon Cruz

Drennan tries to beg off but Cruz hits a series of TWELVE superkicks. He tries an outside dive but Parrow catches him and posts him. As it turns out, there’s no DQ in PPW because DQ’s aren’t punk rock. Cruz is busted open and finally lands that outside dive on Parrow. They fight out the open warehouse bay door. We hear that they are fighting on top of someone’s car. They hit the ring to a “Welcome Back” chant. Cruz hits a superkick and swanton for the pin before Parrow can make it back from the outside. This could have gone a couple more minutes when they came back as the crowd was a little disengaged when the wrestlers left.

Winner: Jon Cruz

Chris Crunk vs Matt Knicks

Crunk hits a superkick to open. Knicks gets mad and beats him down. Crunk fights back. Knicks hits a fishermans’s buster for a really fast win.

Winner: Matt Knicks

Daniel C Rockingham v CT Brown v Owen Knight v Big C Chris Castro v Jaden Newman v Malachi Matthews v Rhett Giddens

Huge chaos in the opening minute that spills into a series of outside dives. Back and forth fighting back in the ring until Big C hit me several powerbombs, finally getting the pin on Malachi after a huge lariat. This was fast and fun and brought the crowd right back into the show!

Winner: Rhett Giddens

(Intermission) – Shirts are being sold off the cars in the parking lot.

Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment Georgia Championship Match: The One Man Streamer Party Ethan Case vs Martin Stone (c)

Case is making his return from injury. There doesn’t appear to be an actual belt present so Martin Stone borrows a fan’s actual belt to hold for the intro. The crowd suggested the belt needed more spikes. Because they are good friends, the one man streamer party attempts to educate Stone on how to throw a streamer and tries to pin him. Stone attempts to educate Case on World of Sport style and attempts a pin. Both feel betrayed. Ethan tries to quit the match but Martin convinces him to stay. They fight and accuse each other of cheating. Case calls a timeout (since it’s been 3 months and he’s tired) but they trade cutters instead. They battle back and forth with suplexes and pin attempts. Stone kisses his fist and hits a KO punch to get the pin. The schtick was fun and made sense and the action punctuated it quite well.

Post-match, Case tries to grab Stone’s nuts but gets grabbed in return and dropped again. Crowd chants “He deserved it!”. They hug it out after Stone thanks the crowd.

Winner: Martin Stone

The Ugly Ducklings vs TECH Squad

The Ducks come out to “Quack” chants. The match can’t get started because the ducks keep being tickled when the ref checks them for weapons. It starts back and forth until they all grab each other’s beards. The ducks stay in control for a long while, hitting combination dives and moonsaults. TECH Squad take control after taking advantage of a distracted ref. They stay on the ducks but they battle back. They trade near finishes in tandem attacks. Their managers get into a fight. TECH Squad hits a double upside down giant swing facebuster to get the pin. This felt really long but there were a lot of good spots throughout but ultimately, the crowd can only chant “Quack” so much.

Winners: TECH Squad

Fully Gimmicked Punk Pro Wrestling Title Match: The Stiff Robo Ginger Gary Jay vs The Miracle Worker Davey Vega vs Death Proof Aaron Epic vs The Blue Eyed Devil Tripp Cassidy

We are crowning PPW’s inaugural champion tonight! Epic & Vega start this off with a lot of smack talk and chain wrestling. All four wind up in a chop fight in the center of the ring early. Lots of big spots between the guys, with Vega getting the best of most exchanges. Vega wipes out Jay with a sit out powerbomb. Jay german suplexes Vega into the turnbuckle. Jay with an outside dive. After Epic and Vega take each other down, Tripp takes advantage of a grounded Gary Jay and gets the pin after a shining wizard. This was fast and fun.

Winner and Inaugural PPW Fully Gimmicked Champion: Tripp Cassidy

NOTES:

PPW is running their 2nd card on Friday, if you’re in the area and not at another show, you ought to check out what’s going down in this Florida warehouse.