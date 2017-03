– PWG has announced the card for their April 21st show, titled “Game Over, Man.” The show takes place in Reseda, Califonia with tickets going on sale on March 23rd at 8:00 PM PDT.

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Dick Togo (non-title)

* Fenix vs. Lio Rush

* Keith Lee vs. Jeff Cobb

* Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole

* Michael Elgin vs. Mark Haskins

* The Young Bucks vs. War Machine

* Street Fight: Chuck Taylor vs. Marty Scurll