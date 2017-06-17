wrestling / News
PWG Man on the Silver Mountain Results 6.16.17 – Los Angeles, California: Zack Sabre vs. Chuck Taylor Headlines Event
Credit: WrestlingInc.com
* Chuck Taylor defeated Trevor Lee
* Dezmond Xavier defeated Jake Crist and Jason Cade
* Keith Lee defeated Lio Rush
* The Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) defeated War Machine
* Sami Callihan defeated Matt Sydal
* Jeff Cobb defeated Trent
* The Leaders Of The New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeat reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly
* After the main event, Chuck Taylor challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for a PWG World Heavyweight Title Match at their July event.