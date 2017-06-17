Credit: WrestlingInc.com

* Chuck Taylor defeated Trevor Lee

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Jake Crist and Jason Cade

* Keith Lee defeated Lio Rush

* The Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) defeated War Machine

* Sami Callihan defeated Matt Sydal

* Jeff Cobb defeated Trent

* The Leaders Of The New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeat reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

* After the main event, Chuck Taylor challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for a PWG World Heavyweight Title Match at their July event.