Credit: Wrestlezone

(1) Trevor Lee def. Cody Rhodes. There was an issue in this match, as apparently Trevor Lee said something in character to the tune of “f*** Dusty” and Cody got upset. Cody has since gone on Twitter and said it was his fault for not telling Trevor his one rule, which is to not use his father to get cheap heat in matches, and all is forgiven between the two.

(2) Trent? def. Rey Fenix

(3) Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb def. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage

(4) Ricochet def. Lio Rush

(5) Mary Scurll def. Jay White

(6) SuperKliq (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) def. OI4K (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & Jake Crist) in a six-man tornado tag team match.

(7) Zack Sabre Jr. def. Chuck Taylor to retain the PWG World Championship. Chuck ended up passing out after a great main event for the submission (KO?) victory.

– Zack Sabre Jr. turned heel after the main event, joining with Marty Scurll to beat down Chuck Taylor. Trent came out to make the save, but the damage had been done. It looks like the Leaders of the New School are back.