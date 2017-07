Here are the quick results (per MMAjunkie) from the Professional Fighters League’s PFL: Daytona show. The event took place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and aired on NBC Sports Network:

Jon Fitch def. Brian Foster via submission (bulldog choke)

Herman Terrado def. Joao Zeferino via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Jason High def. Caros Fodor via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ronny Markes def. Smealinho Rama via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)