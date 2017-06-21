– Randy Orton has a new film role booked. Deadline reports that Orton will co-star in the film, Changeland, which is Seth Green’s directorial debut. Green will star alongside Breckin Meyer in the film, which he wrote and directed. Clare Grant, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Rose Williams and Kedar Williams-Stirling also star.

The film centers on Green’s always hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis as he meets up in Thailand with his self-assured best friend (Meyer). Details on Orton’s role have not been revealed.

Production began this week in Thailand.