Randy Orton Comments On Conor McGregor In WWE, Donald Trump And More
Randy Orton responded to several fans on Twitter with questions on a variety of topics, from President-elect Donald Trump to the possibility of Conor McGregor joining WWE. Here are highlights:
@RandyOrton do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA ass if he transitioned to Wrestling in the WWE ?
— Patriots 14-2🇺🇸 (@Chris_The_King2) January 10, 2017
If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://t.co/XZdWqCvt2V
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017
@RandyOrton when will you retire/
— nayf✨ (@NayfunGrimmy) January 10, 2017
When I have more $ then the history of your family tree (could be next week) too bad for u I luv wut I do. Keep watching mark https://t.co/rkNjnViRuN
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017
@RandyOrton Do you think Donald Trump will badly screw up America after his inauguration?
— City chic! ☺️ (@MusicMelbMary) January 10, 2017
No I don't thanks for asking https://t.co/lVph8lg2Jk
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017
@RandyOrton why do your tweets wreak of an online hacking?
— Mohamed Odeh (@mode992) January 10, 2017
Cuz I never tweet and when I do LTFO https://t.co/JFsQXgpBhG
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017