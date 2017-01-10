wrestling / News

Randy Orton Comments On Conor McGregor In WWE, Donald Trump And More

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
randy-orton-smackdown

Randy Orton responded to several fans on Twitter with questions on a variety of topics, from President-elect Donald Trump to the possibility of Conor McGregor joining WWE. Here are highlights:

article topics :

Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading