– Randy Orton did a Q&A at Wizard World St. Louis over the weekend. Bleeding Cool has a report of Orton’s comments.

According to the site, Orton said he was happy with his match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania but said he hated his the digital snake that was part of his entrance, saying, “The snake looked like giant sperm.” He said in follow-up that he doesn’t have any say in his entrances and would love an elaborate entrance like Triple H gets but is often “screwed out of entrances.”

Orton also revealed that Stephanie McMahon was behind his Apex Predator nickname and that he has no interest in working another feud with Brock Lesnar. He said if he could have his choice of any talent to return to the company he would pick Maven, the winner of the first Tough Enough.