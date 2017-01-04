– The return of Goldberg and being the first show of the year caused this week’s Raw to surge in the ratings. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.047 million viewers. Those numbers are up 8% and 7% from last week’s 1.01 demo rating and 2.856 million viewers; they represent the best ratings for the show since the November 21st episode had a 1.10 demo rating. Meanwhile, the viewership was the best number (and the first time over three million) since the November 28th episode had 3.111 million.

Raw ranked #9 for the night per Showbuzz Daily thanks to a host of college football bowl games, with the Rose Bowl leading the way at a 4.14 demo rating and 15.74 million viewers. The Sugar Bowl, which was directly up against Raw, brought in a 2.83 and 9.515 million viewers for #2. Raw’s hourly numbers are below:

8 PM: 1.08 demo rating (3.042 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.11 demo rating (3.159 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.08 demo rating (2.939 million viewers)