– Here are the highlights from Monday’s episode of Raw. They include Kurt Angle revealing who will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Finn Bálor vs. Elias Samson, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, Jason Jordan vs. Curt Hawkins, Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass, Akira Tozawa wanting a rematch against Ariya Daivari, Nia Jax vs. Emma and Bayley and the Hardys promoting Sonic Pretzel Dogs: