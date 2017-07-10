– Here are the highlights and Fallout videos from this week’s episode of Raw. They include Finn Bálor vs. Elias Samson, Big Show confronting Big Cass, the Hardy Boys revealing their plans for the future (with “Obsolete” references), Hardys vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Miz TV presenting the “Mizzies,” Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax, R-Truth vs. Goldust, Kurt Angle revealing how Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship challenger at SummerSlam will be determined, Akira Tozawa & Cedric Alexander vs. Neville & Noam Dar, Big Show discussing making Big Cass look “Sawft,” Gallows & Anderson encountering Stevie Ray backstage and Goldust concluding his Shattered Dreams tour: