– Here are the highlights & Fallout videos from this week’s Raw. They include Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax, Enzo Amore addressing Big Cass’ betrayal, Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar, R-Truth ruining Goldust’s screening of “The Shattered Truth,” The Miz vs. Heath Slater, Seth Rollins vs. Curt Hawkins, the split-screen interview with Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt’s segment, Mustafa Ali vs. Neville and Alexa Bliss addressing the loss earlier in the night: