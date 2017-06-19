wrestling / News

Raw Highlights & Fallout: Wyatt Interrupts Rollins, MizTV, More

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are the highlights and Fallout videos from this week’s episode of Raw. They include Goldust’s latest Shattered Dreams production, The Hardy Boyz vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Finn Bálor interrupting Elias Samson’s latest performance, R-Truth responding to Goldust, Bálor vs. Bo Dallas, Samson ambushing Bálor, Seth Rollins’s promo being interrupted by Bray Wyatt, Akira Tozawa vs. TJP, the Miz’s proposition for Dallas and Curtis Axel, Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil vs. Cesaro & Sheamus, the MizTV segment with Maryse and Gallows & Anderson reacting to their loss:

