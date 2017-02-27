– Here are the highlights from this week’s Raw including Kevin Owens confronting Goldberg before their match at Fastlane, Stephanie McMahon getting brutally honest in her apology to Mick Foley, Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax, Sheamus vs. Titus O’Neil, Big Show vs. The Shining Stars and Seth Rollins addressing his in-ring future: