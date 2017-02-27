wrestling / News

Raw Highlights: Rollins Vows to Be at WrestleMania, Owens Confronts Goldberg, More

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are the highlights from this week’s Raw including Kevin Owens confronting Goldberg before their match at Fastlane, Stephanie McMahon getting brutally honest in her apology to Mick Foley, Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax, Sheamus vs. Titus O’Neil, Big Show vs. The Shining Stars and Seth Rollins addressing his in-ring future:

article topics :

Kevin Owens, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading