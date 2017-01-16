

Raw History

Episode #166

July 1st, 1996 | Brown County Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (1) since 3/31/96

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Ahmed Johnson (1) since 6/23/96

WWF Tag Team Champions: The Smoking Gunns (3) since 5/26/96

Non-Title Match: WWF Champion Shawn Michaels w/ Jose Lothario def. Marty Jannetty w/ Leif Cassidy in 15:15

These two had one of the best matches in Raw history up to this point back in 1993. Jannetty was the babyface there but the roles are reversed here. They come face to face at the start as Vince puts over this possibly being the greatest test for HBK since winning the title. Jim Cornette is at ringside. They work at a fast pace in the early stages, trying to one up each other. When Jannetty gets the upper hand, he celebrates with a big high five for Leif. Shawn turns it around but Marty sends him into the corner hard. Shawn comes out with an inverted atomic drop and a lazy clothesline. Cassidy gets in some cheap shots outside. Through a break, Jannetty remains in control. Shawn eventually starts in with the comeback, complete with the kip up. Shawn fakes out a springboard move before hitting a moonsault. Shawn ends up hitting the elbow before winning with Sweet Chin Music. As usual, these two deliver together. Not on the level of their 1993 showings but I liked the idea that Marty gave Shawn trouble because of their history. ***¼

Post-match, Shawn takes out Leif Cassidy, while Lothario knocks out Cornette.

THIS PAST WEEKEND ~ Sunny was interviewed with Phineas Godwin and goaded him into telling the world that he loves her. She offered him a kiss but slapped him instead. She began to badmouth him and the Smoking Gunns put the boots to Phineas. Out came Henry and Hillbilly Jim to make the save. Phineas hesitated but once Sunny blew him a kiss, he dropped the slop bucket on her.

Mankind def. Duke Droese in 4:12

Duke is still employed? I feel like we haven’t seen him in forever. Jake Roberts joins commentary since he’s scheduled to face Mankind at the PPV. Foley vs. Roberts would have been good with both guys in their primes. We actually get a commercial break in the middle of this. Mankind is in full control while Lawler makes jokes at Jake’s expense. Mankind unceremoniously wins with the Mandible Claw. Decent PPV build.

Lawler and Roberts get heated right in each other’s faces in the booth. Lawler smacks him twice and Jake starts choking him out until Mankind puts the Mandible Claw on him.

Goldust w/ Marlena def. Marc Mero w/ Sable in 12:36

Hey, two competitive, non-squash matches tonight. Steve Austin joins commentary since Goldust got involved in his match last week and he’s facing Mero in a KOTR rematch at the PPV. Goldust starts with his trademark slow offense but then Mero picks up the pace. Goldust takes a powder while Marlena starts flirting with Sable. Marlena doesn’t even seem to smoke the cigar. She just pretty much mouth bangs it. This lasts through two commercial breaks, with Goldust in control for most of it. Mero starts in with the hope spots and picks up some near falls. Marlena creeps on Sable again just as Mero is going into his comeback. It proves to be a distraction and Goldust bests Mero with the Curtain Call. Typical Goldust stuff in this era. His character work always outweighed his in-ring stuff. It was boring for the most part, but Austin was highly entertaining on commentary and the Marlena/Sable stuff keep things somewhat interesting. **



Reliving Nitro

Episode #42

July 1st, 1996 | USAir Arena in Landover, Maryland

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: The Giant (2) since 4/29/96

WCW United States Champion: Konnan (1) since 1/29/96

WCW World Tag Team Champions: Harlem Heat (5) since 6/24/96

WCW Television Champion: Lex Luger (1) since 3/696

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Dean Malenko (1) since 5/18/96

It’s the go home show for Bash at the Beach! Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko host hour number one again. While they hype the show, Diamond Dallas Page shows up to complain that somebody stole his “Lord of the Rings Ring” and he wants the building secured and everyone to be strip searched.

WCW World Tag Team Championship: Harlem Heat (c) def. The Steiner Brothers in 8:18

Normally, I’d expect the former champions to get a rematch first, but the Steiners weren’t pinned in last week’s match, so they’re up first. Scott is first to really impress with a sweet belly to belly suplex. After a break, Stevie takes down Rick like he’s nothing. Scott comes in and gives a suplex to Stevie. Equal opportunity and all. Col. Robert Parker strolls to ringside to get a closer look. Booker hits a Harlem side kick that Schiavone calls a spinning wheel kick. The suplexes continue when Rick hits one off of the second rope. Scott and Booker do a double clothesline spot and both men are down. The Steiners look to be on the verge of a win until Parker whacks Rick with his cane, allowing the champions to retain. Decent tag match here. I like that they went a different route than typical tag formula. **½

Gene Okerlund interviews the Four Horsemen, Elizabeth, Woman and Debra at Flair’s buffet table. They talk about the beatings they recently handed out, while the women brag about using Randy Savage’s money. Benoit doesn’t talk, which is good. Mongo does and sounds way uncomfortable.

VIGNETTE ~ Blood runs cold.

Disco Inferno def. Kurasawa in 4:45

I had no clue Nakanishi was still around at this time. Disco asks the fans if they want to see him dance, which they don’t. He does a lot of comedy stuff and poor Kurasawa looks like he has no idea how to deal with this. He totally kicks Disco’s ass here. Disco’s music begins to play and a fat Elvis impersonator dances in the aisle. A disco ball comes down from the rafters and Disco whacks Kurasawa with it to win. I can’t make this up folks. This is how they follow up the awesome Malenko/Mysterio match from Great American Bash. ½*

Diamond Dallas Page def. Scotty Riggs in 5:42

DDP is still looking for the ring, checking various workers as he walks to the ring. Jim Duggan does an insert promo where he says that he doesn’t wear jewelry so he didn’t take it. Riggs is not a flat out jobber, so he gets in some near falls and they actually trade offense. Riggs goes for a body slam but DDP slips free and hits the Diamond Cutter to win. It went a bit long, but wasn’t terrible for what we got. **

Mean Gene interviews DDP and implies that Duggan has the ring. DDP doesn’t pick up the hint and thins Gene has it, so he tries to frisk him.

Randy Savage def. Greg Valentine in 5:17

Who the hell decided to hire Greg Valentine in 1996? He gets the old Hollywood Blondes theme since WCW had about a dozen tracks that they would recycle for tons of people over the years. Valentine works him over a bit until he runs into a boot. Schiavone says that Greg looks great here but that’s a big stretch. Savage snaps and starts delivering some right hands. He body slams Valentine as a graphic of a stick of dynamite appears on screen to countdown until hour number two. Valentine stops a double axe handle with a shot to the gut. Valentine nails a back suplex but both guys are down. Savage just gets up first and wins with the big elbow as the second hour kicks off. What? What the hell kind of finish was that? As always, I didn’t like Valentine here and Savage didn’t do much either. *

Eric Bischoff is back for hour two! He addresses Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, telling them that they didn’t scare anybody. He looks scared though. While he runs down the second hour, Hall and Nash, who still have no official names, show up for front row seats.

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: The Giant (c) w/ Jimmy Hart def. John Tenta in 6:38

Didn’t these two have a match for the title back when Tenta was a shark? Poor Hall and Nash showed up at the wrong time. They trade boring blows in the first minute or so. Tenta’s offense is shit. Commentary tries to say that he’ll use his anger towards Big Bubba but nothing he does has any urgency. The crowd sits on their hands so Bischoff claims that they are stunned. Yea, stunned at how bad this is. Tenta puts in effort with an ugly second rope shoulder block and a standing dropkick. Kevin Sullivan runs out for the distraction and Giant retains with a chokeslam. Giant needed help to beat Tenta? Yikes. This was horrible. Just dreadful pro wrestling. -**

Big Bubba shaves more of Tenta’s beard and nobody gives a damn. Mean Gene then interviews the Dungeon. Bubba talks about beating up Tenta with silver dollars, while Giant says that the Horsemen will end up as geldings. For those unaware, that means castrated animal. Ouch.

A special video package airs to highlight Rey Mysterio Jr. and it’s just all stuff from the awesome Great American Bash match. It gets cut off because the Outsiders are doing stuff. They found a way to get microphones but have them taken away and are held back by security. Nash drops an f bomb. Sting, Luger, Savage and even guys like DDP and the Giant come out while security holds the Outsiders back. Nash shouts that they’re going to need more guys than that. The fans chant “Diesel” so Bischoff says they’re chanting “weasel.”

Jim Duggan gets interviewed by Gene in the back. Gene calls the “lord of the ring” the “king of the ring.” Duggan claims that he found the ring in the bathroom and calls it girly. Page shows up and Duggan cheap shots him with the taped fist. Why is Duggan a face again?

Arn Anderson, Chris Benoit, Ric Flair and Steve McMichael w/ Debra, Elizabeth and Woman def. Joe Gomez, The Renegade and The Rock n’ Roll Express in 11:50

So basically the Horsemen against the scrubs (the Express weren’t but by this point they didn’t really matter) that they’ve hurt over the past few weeks. Pretty much everybody gets some stuff in, though Mongo avoids ring time. Benoit just goes nuts on Gomez. When Mongo finally comes in, he doesn’t do much as expected. Gomez takes most of the beating for his team. So he’s really the low man on that totem pole? Gomez continues to take a pounding until he makes the hot tag to Renegade. Renegade enters and unceremoniously taps to the Figure Four. What a ho-hum finish. The right team won but there was no drama. It was just Gomez getting beat up and then Renegade losing. Meh. **

The Horsemen get interviewed. Arn and Benoit hype their upcoming Bash at the Beach match against the Giant and Kevin Sullivan. Mongo says that he’s a Horsemen and he’ll do anything for them. Flair plugs his US Title match with Konnan and that’s all.

Bischoff and Heenan get ready to say goodnight but Bischoff leaves because something is going on in the back. The Outsiders are walked out of the building by security. They make jokes on the way out and leave in a car.

Raw Rating: 2.6

Nitro Rating: 3.3

