Episode #167

July 8th, 1996 | Brown County Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (1) since 3/31/96

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Ahmed Johnson (1) since 6/23/96

WWF Tag Team Champions: The Smoking Gunns (3) since 5/26/96

The show begins with Gorilla Monsoon informing viewers that the Ultimate Warrior is indefinitely suspended for failing to appear on several WWF events. The suspension will be lifted when Warrior pays an appearance bond, but he is here tonight (since it’s not live), though not going forward.

The Ultimate Warrior def. Owen Hart w/ Jim Cornette via disqualification in 8:48

In the early stages, we get a split screen so we can hear from Shawn Michaels and Ahmed Johnson. The WWF and Intercontinental Champions say that they have a replacement for the upcoming Pay-Per-View since Warrior is suspended and he will be here later tonight. Warrior kicks Owen’s ass and no sells pretty much everything Owen does. Owen gets his knees up on a splash and finally takes over. Cornette is sure to get in cheap shots as well. The Warrior blocks the Sharpshooter starting the comeback. The British Bulldog joins ringside to watch Warrior gyrate and hit the big shoulder block. Bulldog enters and goes after Warrior but Warrior side steps and send shim into the corner. They still call the DQ. Paint by numbers Warrior match. *

Vader joins in but Warrior stills fights them off. Finally, the 3 on 1 disadvantage gets the better of the Warrior. He takes a running powerslam, shot from the cast and the Vader Bomb. Referees help Warrior out of the ring and out of the WWF.

Savio Vega def. Justin Hawk Bradshaw w/ Uncle Zebekiah in 12:33

During Savio’s entrance, Brian Pillman tries to attack him with a crutch but gets stopped by JJ Dillon. These two had a match over a month ago on Superstars that ended via DQ when Savio attacked Bradshaw with a strap. Why isn’t this a Caribbean Strap Match then? Savio starts hot but Bradshaw turns it around and works a sleeper hold. Bradshaw’s heat segment is extensive and rather dull. Lawler throws out potential partners for HBK and Ahmed, including “Who?” and Jose Lothario. Mr. Perfect calls in but they hush him so they can go to commercial. When they return, they say they lost the connection with him. What? This is a pre-recorded show. Why do that? The match drags on until Savio wins with the spinning heel kick. Boring match that went on for far too long. Savio beat Austin and has gone absolutely nowhere. ½*

More words from Ahmed and Shawn. They’re still waiting for their partner so Vince asks them about next week. Shawn defends the WWF Title against Billy Gunn and Ahmed puts the Intercontinental Title on the line against Bart. ALL OF THE CHAMPIONS! They basically send threats their way.

LIVE EVENTS ~ Clips air from recent live events and some of the fun they have beforehand outside of the arena. It is highlighted by a very bouncy Sunny.

British Bulldog and Vader w/ Jim Cornette def. The Godwins w/ Hillbilly Jim in 13:37

Jim Cornette joints the commentary booth. I love that he gets mad that he shook Vince’s hand after realizing that Vince shook the Godwins’ hands. Vader looks way too weak in this match. The Godwins both work him over at different points until he clotheslines Henry down. Bulldog wears down Henry with a long chin lock. Since this match goes on for too long, Vince says that a special Undertaker video they promised may have to wait until next week. Vader hits a Vader Bomb onto Henry’s back but only gets two. Seriously? Henry Godwin of all people is gonna kick out of that. Henry impresses by carrying Vader a few steps before a powerslam. Phineas is hot and causes his opponents to collide with each other. Henry splashes Vader in the corner but Phineas soon falls to the running powerslam. Way too long and the Godwins got in far too much. Why did they need to look this strong? Ugh. *¼

Jim Cornette is in the back and says that he knows Shawn and Ahmed are bluffing on a new partner. He knows that every WWF Superstar is already booked for that night. We get a split screen showing Shawn and Ahmed. He introduces the replacement partner as the returning SYCHO SID! Sid does his awesome whisper/yell promo. Shawn would come to regret this decision by the way.

Rey Mysterio Jr. def. Psicosis in 15:18 (****½)

John Tena def. Big Bubba in a Carson City Silver Dollar Match in 9:14 (-*¾)

DDP def. Jim Duggan in a Taped Fist Match in 5:39 (*½)

The Nasty Boys def. Public Enemy in a Double Dog Collar Match in 11:25 (**½)

Dean Malenko (c) def. Disco Inferno to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship in 12:04 (***)

Steve McMichael def. Joe Gomez in 6:44 (DUD)

Ric Flair def. Konnan (c) to win the WCW US Championship in 15:39 (**¾)

The Giant and Kevin Sullivan def. Arn Anderson and Chris Benoit in 7:59 (*¼)

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan def. Lex Luger, Randy Savage and Sting in 16:54 (***¼)



Episode #43

July 8th, 1996 | Disney MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: The Giant (2) since 4/29/96

WCW United States Champion: Ric Flair (5) since 7/7/96

WCW World Tag Team Champions: Harlem Heat (5) since 6/24/96

WCW Television Champion: Lex Luger (1) since 3/696

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Dean Malenko (1) since 5/18/96

So here we are one night removed from one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. Hulk Hogan returned, turned heel and joined forces with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the n.W.o.

Tonight’s show takes place outdoors, which is a really cool look. Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko promise to show photos of what Hogan did in the second hour. Tony then recaps the wins by Mysterio and Malenko last night, leading to our opening contest.

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Mysterio Jr. def. Dean Malenko (c) in 9:47

These two killed it at the Great American Bash last month. Rey is quick to send Dean outside for a powder. Malenko tries to ground Rey but his speed is too much. Rey scores on a springboard dropkick for two before an awkward spot where Rey just lands on his head. That still doesn’t stop him as he moves like a blur, though right into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Dean wears him down heading into a break. Returning, Dean hits a big flapjack and sweet tiger driver for two. Back to the mat, where Malenko keeps Rey grounded. They go outside where Dean hits a GODDAMN BRAINBUSTER! Rey finally gets free and just moves so quickly around the ring. He hits a rana that sends Dean outside and COMPLETELY misses an Asai moonsault, hitting the floor hard. Like, he mostly missed the mat too so it was a lot of cement. Back inside, Rey gets more near falls on a rana and moonsault. Dean comes back with the SICKEST looking top rope gut buster I’ve ever seen. He makes the mistake of pulling up Rey on two pin attempts. Rey snaps off a sweet rana from out of nowhere to win the title. Awesome choice for an opener. There were a few slip ups that keep it from being really great, but the crowd was way into it, both guys worked hard and the moment of Rey winning the title was top notch. Possibly the best match in Nitro history to this point. ****

Backstage, Mean Gene interviews the Steiner Brothers and the Nasty Boys. The teams bicker since they meet up later tonight with a shot at the WCW Tag Team Titles on the line.

VIGNETTE ~ Blood runs cold! Maybe Glacier will debut one day.

The Blue Bloods w/ Earl Robert Eaton and Jeeves def. Big Bubba and John Tenta w/ Jimmy Hart in 3:01

Wait. Aren’t both teams heels? Apparently they’ve had some issues on WCW Pro. I wonder if that ever makes it to the WWE Network. The crowd pops for Hugh Morris running over Squire Dave Taylor. Maybe they like how agile he is for his size. John Tenta shows up at ringside and brawls to the back with Big Bubba. The Blue Bloods hit Morris with a double back suplex and pick up the win. So why is the shitty Tenta/Bubba feud continuing? The match was just there. ¾*

WCW SATURDAY NIGHT ~ Public Enemy vs. Harlem Heat, a six man tag involving the Horsemen and an eight man tag involving the Dungeon of Doom.

Eddie Guerrero def. Psicosis in 8:34

It’s the Nitro debut of Psicosis. They almost instantly go split screen so Rey Mysterio can tell us that he’s sad about Hulk Hogan turning on WCW. Once we get back to focusing on the action, Eddie sends Psicosis packing with an arm drag. Psicosis impresses with a corkscrew dive off the top. Eddie’s arm gets worked over and Psicosis does good work on it. He focuses knee strikes and a dropkick at the arm only. Psicosis gets two on a top rope sunset flip before going back up. Eddie meets him with a superplex and then scores with the frog splash to get the 1-2-3. Good work here. The start was rough since they did the stupid split screen stuff. Everything after was fast paced, had smart arm work and Eddie looked like a great, resilient fighter. ***½

Mean Gene interviews WCW Champion The Giant, Kevin Sullivan and Jimmy Hart. Jimmy has no comments about the decision made by Hulk Hogan last night. Sullivan is upset that Hogan destroyed Hulkamania himself when Sullivan has tried to do it for so long. Giant doesn’t worry about Hogan. He beat him for the title (by DQ) and should be what people are talking about.

Number One Contender’s Match: The Steiner Brothers def. The Nasty Boys in 6:09

Scott takes a bit of a beating to start as the Nasty Boys clobber him. Scott turns it around with a butterfly that sends the Nasty Boys outside to regroup. Rick becomes the legal man and hits the STEINERLINE! The countdown to hour two is on as Knobbs takes over Scott by the hair. They all brawl outside when hour two arrives. Only a small pyro display this time. While they go at it, Sister Sherri and Col. Parker are shown arguing. Sherri distracts the referee and Parker tries to use his cane. He misses Scott and hits Saggs, which ends it. It wasn’t bad but the finish was pretty lame. The Steiners couldn’t just win cleanly? **

Gene is in the ring to interview the Nasty Boys. They just yell a ton about what they’re going to do next and kind of sympathize with the n.W.o’s need to do things their way.

Non-Title Match: WCW United States Champion Ric Flair w/ Debra, Elizabeth and Woman def. Jim Powers in 5:40

Jim Powers on TV in 1996 is weird. It was weird to see him on Raw back in 1993 so imagine now. He does okay early on but gets sent outside where Woman rakes his eyes. Powers turns it around on Flair a bit so the champion argues with a fan outside. He pleads in the ring and catches Jim with a thumb to the eyes. Flair ends up winning with the Figure Four with some help from Woman. Nothing special here. It went a bit long considering their positions on the card. *

Following a trend of the night, Gene interviews three of the Horsemen (no Benoit) and the ladies about Hulk Hogan. Arn says that the Horsemen never claimed to be role models but Hogan did and that makes him scum. Mongo says uninteresting stuff and Flair tells the Giant that WCW now has a champion who can go all night long. He asks the ladies for reaffirmation which makes me wonder if Mongo is just offering up Debra for Flair.

Chris Benoit def. Sgt. Craig Pittman w/ Teddy Long in 2:43

Benoit had a chance to face the Giant for the WCW Title but they lost last night. His reward? Craig Pittman. Pittman actually suplexes Benoit like his name is Kurt Angle in the first few seconds. Benoit stops that and wears him down. Benoit finishes him off quickly with the Crippler Crossface. Pittman doesn’t give up but Long tells the referee to ring the bell, basically throwing in the towel. That was a fun squash but I don’t get the thought process behind the finish.

Sting def. Arn Anderson in 9:38

Eric Bischoff informs us that he’s getting word that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash are here. This is a strange match to book since Sting’s issues with the Horsemen are kind of over. They work through a commercial break and it doesn’t seem anywhere near as inspired as I would hope from them. Arn gets knees up on a Sting splash for two. A black limo has arrived as Arn works a Boston crab. Sting fights free as Kevin Nash and Scott Hall walk out of the limo. Security stops them from entering the ring. Randy Savage comes out as even Arn and Sting stop fighting. Arn tries to attack from behind but Sting puts him in the Scorpion Death Lock and wins. Really basic match between these two. It felt like going through the motions until the Outsiders showed up. **

Sting gives a passionate interview about Hogan. He was surprised by his actions but should have known after all the time Hogan spent making movies, barely being around and coming in for cameo appearances. He talks about Hogan walking on the “dark side” and calling Sting, Savage and Luger “little dogs” waiting for a chance to wrestle the great Hulk Hogan. He says that it’s good that Hogan told his fans to believe in something because they couldn’t believe in him. He ends it by telling Hogan to stick it, the same way Hogan told the kids to last night. Just great work from Sting in what is one of the best promos he ever cut. Randy Savage goes next and says that he can’t say what he wants to do to Hulk Hogan on TV, especially at Disney studios.

Mean Gene moves quickly, interviewing the Outsiders by their limo after a break. Kevin Nash puts over Hulk Hogan and says that Hogan will be at Nitro next week. Scott Halls says that this portion of Nitro is brought to you by the Outsiders and Hogan, which confuses the hell out of Gene.

The show ends with the promised and much hyped up footage of Hogan last night. We get still photos. Oh joy.

Raw Rating: 2.5

Nitro Rating: 3.5

