

Raw History

Episode #168

July 15th, 1996 | Brown County Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (1) since 3/31/96

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Ahmed Johnson (1) since 6/23/96

WWF Tag Team Champions: The Smoking Gunns (3) since 5/26/96

Footage from earlier today starts the show. Gorilla Monsoon greets Shawn Michaels and Ahmed Johnson, but Camp Cornette shows up and security has to keep them all separate. No Sycho Sid yet.

WWF Intercontinental Championship: Ahmed Johnson (c) def. WWF Tag Team Champion Bart Gunn w/ Sunny in 11:26

Vince hypes the Tag Champions getting singles title shots as a big deal several times. Bart seems to forget that he’s a heel, shaking hands with Ahmed after an early exchange. Bart ends up spending a ton of time wearing down Ahmed, who isn’t the best at selling. I like Bart getting extra leverage help from Sunny. Gives the match some sort of heat. Ahmed gets hot and wins with the Pearl River Plunge. Boring as hell. Bart laid on the mat for most of it, then Ahmed fired up. Neither of these guys should be working for longer than five minutes. ½*

Shawn Michaels gets interviewed in the back and discusses having a target on his back. Not only will he have to worry about his opponent Billy Gunn, but also Sunny, Bart and Camp Cornette. He hypes this Sunday’s PPV and the return of Sid.

Marc Mero w/ Sable def. TL Hopper in 9:12

During Mero’s entrance, Goldust’s usher comes out with a letter for Sable. Hopper is making his Raw debut. They show “highlights” of him plumbing and actually beating Duke Droese on Superstars. Yes, TL Hopper is the infamous plumber gimmick. Kudos to Lawler for actually reminding the fans about Mero facing Steve Austin in six nights. This match bores everyone to tears and actually gets a damn commercial break. Why would you have this go so long? Austin speaks to give the match the first resemblance of anything remotely entertaining. Austin says that the result on Sunday will be the same as it was at King of the Ring, whether he has to out wrestle or out cheap shot Mero. Mero brings back the Kiss that Don’t Miss to win. More trash on this show. The crowd sat on their hands for a match that went too long. ¼*

Camp Cornette look menacing while Jim Cornette shouts a promo about International Incident. He reminds us all that Bulldog nearly took the WWF Title from Shawn Michaels twice, Owen put Shawn on the shelf for months and Vader is the only man to pin Ahmed. They also supposedly have a plan for Sid.

VIDEO PACKAGE ~ A special Undertaker video package airs. It is basically a Titantron video with some Taker voiceovers. He faces Goldust on Sunday.

WWF Championship: Shawn Michaels (c) w/ Jose Lothario def. WWF Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn w/ Sunny in 11:56

Billy overpowers Shawn in the early goings. Sunny badmouths Shawn in the corner. It was actually probably just dirty talk. We hear from Ahmed Johnson and he’s actually kind of easy to understand. He basically says that the match on Sunday will be raw. Lawler apparently couldn’t understand him. Sunny gets on the apron and in Shawn’s face, so he kisses her twice. Billy avoids Sweet Chin Music and hits the Rocker Dropper. Shawn fires up and scores with a slingshot clothesline. Billy comes back with some right hands and some tree of Joey Lawrence work. A split screen shows Camp Cornette leaving the arena, but Jim stays behind. Following a commercial break, Shawn hits the big elbow as part of his comeback and wins with the kick. He unceremoniously dumps Billy out of the ring afterwards. Not even 1996 Shawn could carry Billy to a good match. Billy was never very good and the love for him baffles me. **

In the back, Shawn Michaels meets up with Ahmed Johnson. Jim Cornette runs up and throws a drink in Shawn’s face. They chase him to the parking lot where Camp Cornette ambushes them. A screeching car pulls up and runs over a bunch of stuff. Sycho Sid runs out of the car and chases Camp Cornette away into their limo.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #44

July 15th, 1996 | Disney MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: The Giant (2) since 4/29/96

WCW United States Champion: Ric Flair (5) since 7/7/96

WCW World Tag Team Champions: Harlem Heat (5) since 6/24/96

WCW Television Champion: Lex Luger (1) since 3/696

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Dean Malenko (1) since 5/18/96

Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko host hour one again. Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Sting, Giant and several others are not in attendance due to a Japan tour.

Commentary takes us to actual footage of Hogan’s heel turn.

The Steiner Brothers def. Fire and Ice in 7:39

These guys had an okay match on Nitro a while back and a really solid match at the Great American Bash. Both Scotts start off and get physical. While they go at it, Schiavone mentions that Hogan’s movie Mr. Nanny and his show, Thunder in Paradise, are both airing on Turner channels this week. Larry responds by saying they should take it off the air. Man, they were mad at Hulk. After a break, Teddy Long comes out for a closer look. Could this be the start of his love for tag team wrestling? Rick gets the hot tag and takes it to Norton. Ice Train comes in and accidentally splashes Norton, continuing their problems that have apparently occurred on non-Nitro shows. A German suplex on Ice Train, even though he wasn’t the legal man, ends this. Like their past matches, this was four guys beating each other up, but never reached the level of their PPV outing. **¼

Mean Gene interviews Kevin Sullivan, Big Bubba and Jimmy Hart by the entrance. They talk about the same Hogan stuff from last week, Hart issues a warning to the Four Horsemen and Big Bubba puts Lex Luger on notice since they face off for the TV Title tonight.

VIGNETTE ~ Glacier is coming!

Fire and Ice get interviewed and they argue. Teddy Long shows up to say that he isn’t there to get in their business, but he doesn’t want to see them split. Then he gets shoved by Norton as they continue to argue.

Dean Malenko def. Billy Kidman in 5:14

It’s baby Kidman! During Malenko’s entrance, Jimmy Hart has a word with him. Schiavone says it could be because Malenko faces a Horseman, Chris Benoit at Hog Wild. This goes outside quickly where Dean takes a back drop. Malenko takes over and works the leg. Kidman seems pretty green and some of his stuff doesn’t come off as well as it could have. Malenko hits a backdrop driver before going back to the leg. We get a fun series of counters and pin attempts. Kidman goes up top, missing the shooting star press. Schiavone calls it a back flip and a reverse somersault. Malenko drills him with a brainbuster, powerbomb, butterfly bomb and finishes him with the Texas Cloverleaf. Poor Kidman got murdered in the end. Aggressive Malenko is great. This was fun. It gave Kidman a small showcase but let Malenko look like a beast. ***

Mean Gene interviews Kevin Greene, who is disgusted by Hulk Hogan’s actions. Gene says that Greene looked up to Hogan as a kid, which is nuts since there is only a nine-year difference between them. Greene is here looking for another turncoat in Mongo.

WCW World Tag Team Championship: Harlem Heat (c) w/ Sister Sherri def. Rough and Ready w/ Col. Robert Parker in 7:40

If Sherri and Parker are banging, why are their teams going at it? Parker even walks to the ring with Sherri. Anyway, Rough and Ready consists of Mike Enos and Dick Slater. Less than a minute into this match and Stevie Ray applies a bear hug. REST HOLDS! They do a lot of basic stuff, with nobody working too hard. Slater and Booker brawl outside for a bit. As the match progresses and Rough and Ready have control, Sherri gets angrier and angrier. Sherri sneaks around the ring and kisses Slater to break up a pin, allowing Booker to roll him up and retain. A boring match with a shitty, dumb finish. Why should they cheat to beat this team? Why would Sherri kiss Slater instead of hitting him or something? Why would a kiss cause him to lose? ¾*

VIDEO PACKAGE ~ Rey Mysterio Jr. highlights are shown.

Kevin Greene gets a short interview again. He takes off his shirt this time, so you know he really means business.

Madusa def. Malia Hosaka in 4:08

Hey, I’ve seen Hosaka in SHIMMER a bunch. Madusa will face Bull Nakano at Hog Wild in a Battle of the Bikes match. The winner gets to destroy the other’s bike. Why? No clue, rhyme or reason for this match. Hosaka gets in all of the offense right from the start. Madusa starts to rally and the countdown for hour two begins. Hosaka misses a cross body and Madusa scores with the bridging German suplex to take it home. Disappointing. *¾

Eric Bischoff and Bobby Heenan take over on commentary for hour number two! The Outsiders are here too, and they’ve put up some cheap looking white sheets over the WCW logo with the NWO letters.

Meng w/ Jimmy Hart def. Arn Anderson in 8:29

It is pretty hard to care about the Dungeon of Doom having issues with the Four Horsemen when the NWO is around. Meng and Anderson go back and forth early on but the fans seem more interested in whatever the Outsiders are doing. Or at least looking around to see if they’re still in sight. Hart gets in some cheap stomps on Arn on the outside. They do a lot of nothing before the Barbarian gets involved, leading to a kick that gets Meng the upset win. Another disappointment. I like both guys and wanted more but they phoned it in. *

Mongo and Debra get interviewed since they arrived now that Greene is gone. Debra runs down a list of her husband’s NFL accomplishments and says that Greene will never reach that level.

Eddie Guerrero def. Chris Benoit via countout in 9:39

With a bunch of top guys gone, I’d just give these two twenty minutes and let them be awesome. They trade chops and do some fine work to start. Not related to the match, but I like how the show starts in the daytime and ends at night. Something about that is cool to me. Eddie nails a dive to the outside that gets the crowd pumped up. Back inside, Benoit takes to the mat and works a camel clutch. Eddie counters a headlock with a back suplex but Benoit comes back with a stiff powerbomb. Another headlock from Benoit to wear down the high flier. Benoit goes up for the headbutt but Eddie greets him with a superplex. Bischoff says the fans are “lit” which would become a popular term about twenty years later. Eddie uses a rana to send Benoit outside. Benoit smashes his face on the steel steps and while the referee checks on Eddie, Malenko shows up and sends Benoit into the ring post. Eddie does what Benoit can’t and that’s beat the count to win. These two almost always deliver a good TV match. I liked the finish too since it built towards Benoit/Malenko and kept Benoit strong. It also continued Eddie’s angle with the Horsemen. ***¼

VIGNETTE ~ I’m already tired of noting Glacier vignettes.

WCW Television Championship: Lex Luger (c) vs. Big Bubba w/ Jimmy Hart ends in a no contest at 7:47

The NWO sheets have been removed from atop the stands. This just feels like a match that isn’t going to be good. Bubba goes through his dull offense while Luger loudly sells. Thankfully, they cut to a limo outside where Hall and Nash come out and sit on the trunk. Luger’s loud selling isn’t fun like Mike Sharpe either. It’s just annoying. This has the audacity to go through a commercial break. Luger gets a foreign object was intended for Bubba and uses it on the challenger. The Outsiders get in the ring and cause the no contest. A horribly boring match that was clearly just them killing time until the NWO stuff. DUD

The Outsiders beat Luger up while Bubba rests in the corner. Hogan comes out, in a black shirt and bandana, smiling while Luger gets his ass kicked. Commentary stresses the fact that everyone is in Japan and Luger has no help. After kicking Luger out, Hogan helps Bubba up. “IS BUBBA THE FOURTH MAN?” No Eric, Bubba sucks. Hogan does shake his hand, but Hall and Nash beat him up too. Mean Gene gets in the ring to get a word from Hogan. Hogan says that he’s bigger than wrestling and the New World Order is taking over. He tells the fans to stick it, so Gene brings Sting telling him to stick it last week. Hogan recalls meeting Sting, who was shaking in his boots at the sight of Hogan. He brings up Randy Savage, claiming that he blamed Hogan for his divorce. The ring gets pelted with garbage and there’s massive heat for this. Hogan issues a challenge to the Giant for the WCW Title at Hog Wild. He then dares WCW to try and stop them from taking over. The locker room empties, heels and faces side by side, but the show ends before anything can go down.

Raw Rating: 2.6

Nitro Rating: 3.4

4 legend