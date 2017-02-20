

Raw History

Episode #171

August 5th, 1996 | Key Arena in Seattle, Washington

WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (1) since 3/31/96

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Ahmed Johnson (1) since 6/23/96

WWF Tag Team Champions: The Smoking Gunns (3) since 5/26/96

Since Jerry Lawler is in action, Jim Ross joins Vince McMahon in the booth.

Jerry Lawler def. Aldo Montoya in 2:34

Lawler runs down Jake Roberts, Aldo’s new idol, for being a drunk. He talks for longer than the actual match. Lawler gets in a cheap shot but Aldo quickly turns it around. Lawler ends up hitting the piledriver like nothing and adds a second because Aldo is such a jobber.

After the match, Lawler pours a small bottle of whiskey into Aldo’s mouth until officials stop him.

The Bodydonnas def. The New Rockers via disqualification in 10:13

The New Rockers hide by the entrance and “pearl harbor” Skip and Zip. Hillbilly Jim joins commentary to help promote the upcoming four team elimination Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam. These two teams, the Godwins and the Smoking Gunns are involved. Skip and Jannetty have a fun little back and forth, but of course they cut to a split screen of Sunny and Faarooq cutting a promo. Apparently, both Sunny and Faarooq are man eaters. The teams continue to go through work that the fans don’t care about. Another split screen cut shows Gorilla Monsoon reinstating the guy that Clarence Mason has been lobbying to get back into the WWF. But he’s been warned that he’s on thin ice. I think it’s funny that commentary doesn’t know who this is. He was supposedly arrested in the past and there can’t be many guys with that record. The Bodydonnas get done taking the heat and start to rally. When they get close to winning, the Smoking Gunns show up and shove Skip off the top for the DQ. It went too long and had a lame finish. They could have cut it in half and still built to the PPV Title match just the same. *½

The Godwins join the fray and help the Bodydonnas send the heels packing.

INTERVIEW ~ Kevin Kelly makes his Raw debut to conduct an interview with Shawn Michaels. HBK talks about the huge size disadvantage he’s facing at SummerSlam against Vader. Shawn says that he could lose the title on any given night (unless he doesn’t like his opponent since he’ll throw a tantrum) and calls himself just a regular guy. He also brushes off the critics of his overtime WWF Title win at WrestleMania. Kelly brings up the battle royal main event tonight, where the winner gets a WWF Title shot on the Raw after SummerSlam. Shawn says that he’s the champion because nobody else can handle the schedule like he can.

Ahmed Johnson wins Invitational Battle Royal in 18:51

Ahmed Johnson, British Bulldog, Goldust, Justin Hawk Bradshaw, Mankind, Marc Mero, Owen Hart, Savio Vega, Steve Austin, Sycho Sid and the Undertaker participate. Undertaker and Mankind go right after each other and braw to the back. Surprisingly, Bulldog goes out quickly. Sid back drops Bradshaw over and out shortly after. Owen goes out before a break and the man who eliminated him, Marc Mero, is out when we return. Taker and Mankind find their way back to the ring but quickly leave and go backstage again. Savio idiotically tries a spinning heel kick that sends himself over and out. The final four are Austin, Goldust, Sid and Ahmed. Poor Ahmed has legitimate kidney issues and is competing here. They split screen some Taker/Mankind brawling before a commercial break. We get more of the Mankind/Taker brawl and then Owen and Bulldog distract Sid, allowing Austin to dump him out. Austin and Goldust double team Ahmed for a bit. Goldust turns on Austin and then helps Ahmed eliminate Austin. Goldust has the upper hand on Ahmed because of his injury and nails a piledriver. We go to yet another commercial and then Ahmed works a body scissors. They fight and both men fall over the top but Ahmed holds on to win. Standard battle royal stuff for the most part. The most entertaining stuff was the Mankind/Undertaker brawl. **

Vince McMahon hops in the ring to congratulate and interview Ahmed Johnson. Ahmed calls Shawn Michaels his friend and wants to face Vader. Faarooq runs out and they kind of just stare at each other until security shows up to keep them apart. That ends the show.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #47

August 5th, 1996 | Disney MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: The Giant (2) since 4/29/96

WCW United States Champion: Ric Flair (5) since 7/7/96

WCW World Tag Team Champions: Harlem Heat (6) since 7/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Lex Luger (1) since 3/6/96

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Rey Mysterio Jr. (1) since 7/8/96

Man, WCW is loving this MGM Studios thing huh? Anyway, since WCW security is horrible at stopping the NWO, WCW wrestlers have taken it upon themselves to play security tonight.

WCW World Tag Team Championship: Harlem Heat (c) w/ Col. Robert Parker and Sister Sherri def. The Rock n’ Roll Express in 8:26

Kudos to Gibson and Morton for getting paychecks in 1996. They look rough. Harlem Heat is kind of overconfident and it costs them before a commercial break. Booker hits the Harlem sidekick when they return. The WCW wrestlers acting as security are seated around the ring even though the attack happened in the back last week. Morton takes the heat while Booker gets into an argument with Robert Parker. Parker isn’t focused on the match and just pays attention to Sherri. She tries to get involved and Gibson shoves her off the apron. Parker tries to defend her but gets a right hand too. Booker rolls up Gibson in hideous fashion and they steal it. Not offensively bad, but not good either. *¼

Mean Gene interviews the Nasty Boys about Hulk Hogan. They have nothing else to talk about do they? They say that they are friends with Hogan and he should be free to do what he wants and are upset that the WCW guys have been against them for it. Sting and Lex Luger show up to question them too and the Nasties say they stand in Nastyville. Ok.

VIGNETTE ~ Blood runs cold. I should have been keeping count of these.

Malia Hosaka w/ Sonny Oono def. Madusa in 4:39

Madusa is heading into a “Battle of the Bikes” match with Bull Nakano at the PPV. She scores with a sunset flip for a near fall. Malia comes back with one of the worst looking figure fours I’ve ever seen. It’s just so bad. While they continue to do a bunch of nothing, a black limo pulls up outside. Hosaka then wins when Oono holds Maudsa’s legs down on a pin. I never liked that spot because you can still get your shoulder up. Sloppy and boring with a bad finish and now Madusa heads into the PPV with a loss. ¾*

Alex Wright def. Chris Benoit w/ Elizabeth and Woman via countout in 8:20

This should be fun. Wright sends Benoit packing to regroup within the first few moments. We get another look at the ominous limo outside. Wright stays hot with some head scissor dropkicks before taking Benoit to the mat. Wright misses a corner splash and hits the turnbuckle hard. Benoit takes over and wears down Wright. Jimmy Hart walks out and yells at Woman for managing Benoit. He says that she is driving Kevin Sullivan crazy for some reason. Dean Malenko shows up and tries to physically take Woman to the back. Benoit dives over the top onto him and they brawl, leading to the countout. This was mostly fine until the lame finish but I’m sure they could do better. **¼

Randy Savage def. Lord Steven Regal w/ Jeeves in 6:18

I feel like I haven’t seen a Savage singles match in a while. His guitar riff rip off version of his WWF theme is booty. Savage is banned from Hog Wild because he’s unstable. Should the show really be called “Wild” then? Regal works the arm while we countdown to hour number two. Apparently, Bischoff and Heenan aren’t ready, so Schiavone and Larry stick around. I still can’t go over the dumb pyro during a match. Now that it’s hour two, Sting and Luger find it appropriate to sit in two of the four vacant front row seats to make sure nothing happens to Savage. Savage needs no help and wins with the elbow. Standard Macho Man stuff. He sold for a bit and then made his usual comeback. **

Lex Luger and Sting walk over to the limo. They open the door to find a bouquet of flowers with a “condolences on the death of WCW” ribbon. Mean Gene interviews Savage in the ring about the deal he cut. He won’t be at Hog Wild but he gets the next title shot. Savage rants about wanting a piece of Hogan and field goal kicks the flowers. Sting even holds them for the kick.

WCW SATURDAY NIGHT ~ Ric Flair refused to release the figure four on Chavo Guerrero until Eddie made the save. Eddie chopped him up and sent him packing. He cut a passionate promo on it too. Rey Mysterio Jr. showed up and was still shaken up from being darted into the trailer last week.

Non-Title Match: The Booty Man w/ The Booty Babe def. WCW United States Champion Ric Flair w/ Debra, Elizabeth and Woman via disqualification in 3:02

Schiavone wonders what the Booty Man thinks about Hogan’s actions. Flair starts hot because he doesn’t want to waste his time with Ed Leslie. Bobby Heenan finally shows up and says that he’s been waiting for Bischoff but he’s a no-show. Heenan leaves again because he still doesn’t feel safe. Flair applies the figure four with an assist from the ropes. The Horsemen jump in to beat up the Booty Man and Flair doesn’t care about the DQ.

The guys doing security around the ring aren’t helping because this is apparently a message to Hulk Hogan. Mean Gene jumps in to interview them. Arn Anderson KILLS this promo. His delivery is top notch as he talks about a new world order signaling the beginning of the end of time but they aren’t going to let that happen. Arn says that they are the original gang and in a gang war, if you send one of them to a hospital, you send one of theirs to a morgue. Gangster. The rest of the guys also speak but it doesn’t come close to Arn. Flair goes nuts and beats on Booty Man some more. I did like Flair’s remark about Hogan thinking he’s a “bad man” after one night when he’s been bad his whole life.

We now get a condensed version of the attack last week. Not condensed enough to be honest.

The second NWO paid announcement airs. Hogan and the Outsiders make fun of the top guys in the WCW. Hogan says that he’s going to win the title on August 10th and then the 11th is his birthday! The Outsiders sing him happy birthday before saying they are past taking over and talking about complete extermination. The video gets cut off because Sting is telling a producer to stop playing it. He and Lex are in the production room and the producer says that the NWO paid for the time. Sting says he’ll stay there to prevent more trash from making air. “FREE MOUNTAIN DEW AND POT PIE IN OUR TRAILER!”

Non-Title Match: WCW World Heavyweight Champion The Giant w/ Jimmy Hart def. Sgt. Craig Pittman w/ Teddy Long in 2:33

This goes exactly how you’d expect. Giant only takes as long as he does because he wants to. Pittman gets in next to nothing. He finishes him off with the chokeslam.

Giant goes for another chokeslam but Teddy Long pleads with him. Teddy gets hit with one for his troubles. Mean Gene interviews Giant and Jimmy and the limo returns! Giant says he isn’t a nice guy and that he doesn’t feel sorry for anyone who got hurt last week. If Hogan has any guts, he’ll show up at Hog Wild and Giant will show them to him.

Lex Luger and Sting def. The Nasty Boys in 7:04

Schiavone points out that Sting is wearing purple and yellow, which are the colors of WCW. Sting and Luger begin hot but the Nasty Boys use a well-timed trip to turn the tide on Sting. He takes a bit of a beating from the mediocre tandem of Hogan’s friends. The hot tag eventually comes to Luger. SCREAMING CLOTHESLINES! Saggs goes for a piledriver outside but Rick Steiner, who is working security, levels him. Inside, Sting puts him in the Scorpion Death Lock and wins. House show quality main event without much heat. *

Mean Gene tries to interview the winners but mentions the limo. Sting wants to check it out again but Luger thinks it will be another trick. He decides to go anyway. Sting opens the door and a black bag is thrown at him. The limo drives off and they see the bag says TURNER on it. CONTROVERSY!

Raw Rating: 2.8

Nitro Rating: 3.0

