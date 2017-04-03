In Your House: Mind Games Results

Savio Vega def. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw in a Caribbean Strap Match in 7:07

Jose Lothario def. Jim Cornette in 0:57

Owen Hart and British Bulldog def. The Smoking Gunns (c) to win the WWF Tag Team Titles in 11:00

Mark Henry def. Jerry Lawler in 5:12

The Undertaker def. Goldust in a Curtain Call Match in 10:25

Shawn Michaels (c) def. Mankind via disqualification to retain the WWF Championship in 26:23 (****¾)



Raw History

Episode #177

September 23rd, 1996 | Hershey Park Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania

WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (1) since 3/31/96

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Vacant since 8/12/96

WWF Tag Team Champions: Owen Hart and the British Bulldog (1) since 9/22/96

The show opens with still images form last night when Razor Ramon and Diesel jumped Savio Vega backstage. You can’t see their faces, but Jim Ross is confident that he was right all along. He, Kevin Kelly and Jerry Lawler are in the booth.

Mr. Perfect gets introduced before the opening contest since he’s one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions ever. He joins commentary.

WWF Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: Marc Mero w/ Sable def. Faarooq w/ Sunny in 9:38

Pat Patterson is the special guest referee. Mero and Faarooq go right at it and brawl to kick things off. Mero comes back with a double jump moonsault for two. Faarooq sends Mero outside and Ahmed Johnson calls in to say he’ll be back before we know it. He bickers with Lawler before hanging up. Faarooq brought his working boots and pulls out a middle rope Samoan drop. Sunny interferes and Sable stops her. Pat Patterson ejects her to a pop. Since Faarooq has been working at a decent pace, he takes time to move to a rest hold. The pace picks up and Mero snaps off a super rana. His cover is too slow, so Faarooq gets the shoulder up. Sunny returns and gets into it with Sable. It isn’t quite an ECW cat fight. Faarooq tries to use Sunny’s purse as a weapon but Mero ducks and whacks him with it. The shooting star press connects and Mero wins the gold. Better than I expected. Faarooq worked hard and Mero did well in his rally. The Sable/Sunny stuff was a good addition and the title win felt rather important. **¾

Mero thanks Jesus and Sable. Not Carlito’s Jesus, but Jesus Christ. His last thank you goes to Mr. Perfect, who gave him advice. JR is all “Well what about me?” Mero says he’s a great guy.

We now get taken to footage of Jeff Jarrett losing the Intercontinental Title to Shawn Michaels back in 1995. Next week, they will expose Double J since he apparently didn’t sing his hit song. Peculiar timing since Jarrett is on his way to WCW. The man who sang the song will be on Raw next week.

In the back, Dok Hendrix speaks while Mero gets congratulated by the Superstars roster.

Non-Title Match: WWF Tag Team Champions British Bulldog and Owen Hart w/ Clarence Mason def. The Bodydonnas in 4:31

Clarence Mason replaces Jim Cornette as the manager of the new Tag Team Champions. He got Cornette to sign over the rights while Cornette was out of it from a Jose Lothario punch. While the teams work, there’s an “ECW” chant because Taz and Bill Alfonso are in the crowd. JR says they work in a bingo hall and are trying to their fifteen minutes of fame. After a break, ECW is gone and commentary doesn’t mention them again. Cornette joins us on a split screen and says he was hornswoggled out of his job. Next week, he teams with Vader against Jose Lothario and Shawn Michaels but once that’s over, he’s coming for Mason. JR announces that Savio Vega faces “Razor Ramon” next week. The teams do well despite the distractions and Owen wins with the Sharpshooter. Fun little match here. **¼

LAST NIGHT ~ Still images are shown from the awesome Shawn Michaels/Mankind match. They announce Mankind vs. The Undertaker at Buried Alive in a Buried Alive match as well as Sid vs. Vader.

Dok Hendrix tries to interview faux Razor and Diesel. He enters the locker room and sees Razor from behind.

The Stalker def. Hunter Hearst Helmsley in 7:50

Steve Austin joins the booth and destroys Bret Hart in seconds. He can’t use the word he wants to because of the censors but he “spits” on the career of Bret and wishes Bret’s parents practiced safe sex. Goodness. I think it’s funny how they call him Barry Windham even though he’s the Stalker. Like, it isn’t just a new gimmick. Are we to believe Barry Windham just became some kind of stalker? Mr. Perfect strolls out to watch this dull affair. In their primes, this would rule. Instead, it’s over the hill Barry and not ready yet Hunter. JR is pissed this is taking so long because he wants time to interview Razor and Diesel. Austin straight up questions why Barry wears paint when we all know who he is. Mr. Perfect steals Hunter’s valet, opening the door for Stalker to win with a superplex. Garbage. Too long, too boring and the crowd fell asleep. DUD

Jim Ross enters the ring for the Razor and Diesel segment. We get a promo from Mankind and Paul Bearer in a graveyard and a commercial before JR can speak, which angers him. Before introducing them, he goes on a fantastic rant on the WWF. JR says he has no loyalty to the WWF. He discusses leaving a job with the NFL to join the WWF only to get stuck in a toga in his debut. He carried King of the Ring 1993 on commentary but was taken off PPVs after so he didn’t overshadow the ego of the owner, Vince McMahon. It is the first time I recall Vince being outed as the owner. He brings up the Bell’s Palsy stuff and instead of sympathy, he was fired by the WWF. JR calls Connecticut a hellhole before saying that he was brought back for the half the pay when Vince got indicted. This is awesome until JR brings out Razor Ramon. He gets a great pop but once we see that it isn’t Scott Hall, you can hear the crowd collectively die. Savio Vega runs out to attack and that’s how Raw ends.

What a crock of shit. They hyped Razor and Diesel for a ratings pop and the show did paltry numbers. Then, people who gave them their time and tuned in only to see fake Razor would be furious and the ratings show it over the following weeks.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #54

September 23rd, 1996 | BJCC Coliseum in Birmingham, Alabama

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Ric Flair (5) since 7/7/96

WCW World Tag Team Champions: Harlem Heat (6) since 7/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Lord Steven Regal (3) since 8/20/96

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Rey Mysterio Jr. (1) since 7/8/96

Tony Schiavone starts the show by reminding us that plenty of WCW’s top stars are in Japan. He shows us an ad from USA Today with nWo painted over WCW on the Nitro logo. It says “While WCW is away, the nWo will play!” Randy Savage is the only top babyface in the arena.

Kevin Sullivan and Konnan w/ Big Bubba and Jimmy Hart def. Brad Armstrong and Juventud Guerrera in 2:37

Armstrong and Guerra has to be one of the oddest tag teams history. Juvi hits a dive outside for the first big move. Inside, Konnan destroys him with the 187 and a fisherman buster. Sullivan refuses to tag in, telling Konnan to do his part. Armstrong comes in a bit hot but is taken down by Konnan. Sullivan agrees to the tag and double stomps Brad to win. Nothing match.

Big Bubba and Kevin Sullivan attack Konnan while Jimmy Hart watches. Hart tells the camera that this is an initiation. Konnan seems to agree to it. Why would you want to be initiated into such a shit group?

LAST WEEK ~ Footage airs of the nWo in their limo again.

Mike Tenay interviews Randy Savage backstage. It’s classic Savage whisper stuff. He isn’t concerned about the nWo but knows that the entire WCW rests on his shoulders at Halloween Havoc.

Chris Jericho def. Mike Enos in 7:42

Jericho begins with a spinning heel kick and some ARMDRAGS! Enos takes over and hits a belly to belly suplex. He then pulls out a clothesline off the apron and continues to dominate Jericho by dropping him on the guardrail. He also suplexes him onto steel steps. This match is not going the way I expected. He slows the pace with a bear hug. Jericho gets out but charges right into a powerslam. Jericho fights and counters a powerbomb into a rollup for two. He uses a series of kicks to fuel a comeback. Enos nails a powerbomb for a close two count. Jericho counters a powerslam into a cradle for the win. Props to Enos for putting in effort but this match did nothing for either guy. Enos isn’t going anywhere and a heavyweight that wasn’t going to sell much for Jericho didn’t help. *

Glacier def. Pat Tanaka in 1:11

They keep the blue lighting for this match. It is hyped as a martial arts battle. Glacier blocks a strike and hits a palm strike of his own. They circle each other a bunch and Glacier delivers a leg sweep. Tanaka comes back with a powerbomb but Glacier is back up. A roundhouse kick wins. Larry Zbyszko thinks the nWo will try to recruit Glacier.

SATURDAY NIGHT ~ Dean Malenko takes on Brad Armstrong, while Public Enemy battles High Voltage!

WCW World Tag Team Championship

Public Enemy (c) def. Harlem Heat (c) w/ Col. Robert Parker and Sister Sherri in 8:44

Harlem Heat attack before the bell, while commentary plugs their upcoming battle with the Outsiders. The challengers turn things around and work some double team offense. They’re in control heading into commercial, but the champions take over when they return. Booker has a chance to win but stops to taunt, allowing Rocco Rock to break things up. The nWo limo arrives, which is more important than the title match going on. Rocco takes a beating from the champs but avoids the Harlem Hangover. Grunge comes in only to get take out by Stevie. Rocco goes on the apron and Stevie gently shoves him back in for two. Booker does a small package that Rocco turns over for a confusion three count. Both teams celebrate and Harlem Heat’s theme plays. Then they switch and PE gets the titles. Strange decision since Heat/Outsiders was already announced. The match was a drag with some terrible moments. ¼*

HOUR NUMBER TWO!

Greg Valentine def. Randy Savage via disqualification in 2:59

Savage is a crazed man who beats Valentine up in and out of the ring. While outside, he gets dropped on the guardrail. Savage doesn’t like that and gets a steel chair, similar to last week. The first shot doesn’t result in the DQ but one off the top does.

The nWo charges the ring! Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Syxx put the boots to Savage. Outsider’s Edge connects. Ted Dibiase is there as well. Elizabeth is shown by the stage and looks mortified before running to the back. Nash hits the Jackknife before the Giant comes out to give an overly long intro to “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. Hogan gets massive heat. He delivers several leg drops to Savage. Nash whips him with a Slim Jim, which is my favorite thing ever. Hogan spray paints Savage’s bald spot in, which is funny since Hogan is mostly bald. They go up to commentary and take over. Heenan escapes but Bischoff gets stuck sitting with them. They introduce the newest member, Vincent. Virgil joining was the first time that I looked at the nWo and thought it was getting out of hand. After a commercial, they bring out their own racecar, which will be driven by Kyle Petty. That blows Bischoff’s mind.

Jim Powers vs. VK Wallstreet is scheduled. The Giant handles ring announcer duties. Nash and Hall talk about Powers being “juiced up”. Hall, Nash and Syxx leave the booth to beat up Jim Powers because he’s a scrub. Referee Randy Anderson walks away so Nick Patrick takes over.

Backstage, Hogan is having a blast spraying nWo on the walls. He bumps into the Nasty Boys and gives them his room key so they can talk business later. The Nasty Boys agree since they trust Hogan.

Jim Duggan comes out for a match with Ron Studd. Studd is stopped by Hogan during his entrance for a talk, only to get jumped. For the first time ever, the nWo theme plays. Scott Hall calls it the soundtrack to your favorite adult movie.

Syxx def. Jim Duggan in 2:20

Syxx replaces Studd but Duggan no sells his stuff. Duggan dominates Syxx until Giant pulls him out and chokeslams him on the floor. Syxx covers inside for the win, while Hogan calls it a clean win on commentary.

nWo Sting def. Bo Ledoux in 1:36

nWo Sting gets real Sting’s theme. Bischoff is upset about it and says only a fool would fall for this, but then realizes and admits that WCW fell for it. According to Bischoff, the nWo brought Ledoux themselves. Faux Sting wins with the Scorpion Death Lock. Hogan calls it the best version of that submission he’s ever seen.

We’re supposed to get a match in the “nWo Tag Team Tournament” next. The Amazing French Canadians sing their national anthem until Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jump in the ring to beat up High Voltage.

The Outsiders def. High Voltage in 8:12

This is the longest squash match I’ve ever seen. The Outsiders just toy with High Voltage, while Hogan puts himself and the nWo over on commentary. It even lasts through a commercial break. I sweat Hall and Nash go through their moveset more than once. A Jackknife finally ends this. This was overkill.

The Randy Savage beat down from earlier gets a replay. Hogan plugs the filming of his upcoming 3 Ninjas film. The final line heard is Hall asking the Giant if Andre is really his dad.

Raw Rating: 2.0

Nitro Rating: 3.4

