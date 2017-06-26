In Your House: It’s Time Results

Flash Funk def. Leif Cassidy in 10:34 (***½)

British Bulldog & Owen Hart def. “Diesel” and “Razor Ramon” to retain the WWF Tag Team Titles in 10:45 (*¾)

Marc Mero def. HHH via countout; Triple H retains the WWF Intercontinental Title in 14:03 (**½)

Armageddon Rules: The Undertaker def. The Executioner in 11:31 (**)

Sycho Sid def. Bret Hart to retain the WWF Championship in 17:03 (***)



Raw History

Episode #189

December 16th, 1996 | Ice Palace in Tampa, Florida

WWF Champion: Sycho Sid (1) since 11/17/96

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Hunter Hearst Helmsley (1) since 10/21/96

WWF Tag Team Champions: Owen Hart and the British Bulldog (1) since 9/22/96

We’re live! Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

Bret Hart makes his way to ringside before the intro video even plays. He mouths “CUT THE FUCKING MUSIC” before going on a tirade about not being the WWF Champion. It’s early seeds of a slow burn heel turn. He says there aren’t rules anymore and calls out Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin and Sycho Sid. He calls Shawn a “little prissy” who went back on his word and interfered in the match last night. Bret declares his entry into the Royal Rumble and joins commentary.

Steve Austin def. Vader w/ Jim Cornette via disqualification in 4:31

Bret promises he won’t interfere. Vince hypes this as a toughman contest. He also keeps telling Bret that Shawn Michaels isn’t completely to blame for the loss. Vader pummels Austin in the corner, while Vince mentions Austin is also in the Rumble. Vader will go one on one with the Undertaker. Austin comes back with a Lou Thez Press that the fans eat up. The live crowds are always better. He beats Vader to the outside and nails a double axe handle off the apron. After a break, they brawl through the crowd for a bit. Vader sets for the Vader Bomb but Austin hits him in the junk. Vader sends Austin outside and Bret comes over, clipping him in the knee. He slaps on the Sharpshooter, resulting in the DQ. This was short but was awesome while it lasted. I may be rating it high but I enjoyed the hell out of it. ***

Vader breaks up the Sharpshooter by attacking Bret. They trade blows as the fans go nuts. Officials break that up, so Bret goes back to Austin and locks in the Sharpshooter again. GREAT way to start the show.

LAST NIGHT ~ Ahmed Johnson returned for an in-ring interview that was interrupted by the Nation of Domination. Faarooq faces Ahmed at the Royal Rumble. Ahmed led the fans in a “YOU’RE GOING DOWN” chant.

“Diesel” and “Razor Ramon” def. The Godwins in 6:26

No word on the lack of Hillbilly Jim. The Godwins do well at the start, with Henry slamming Phineas onto shitty Razor. When “Diesel” comes in, things improve for the heels. Fake Razor makes a mess of a simple spot where he’s supposed to hit Henry in the back from the apron. Phineas gets the eventual hot tag and the Godwins turn things arounds. The Razor’s Edge is cut off by the Slop Drop. While the referee gets Henry to the apron, “Diesel” hits a horrible looking Jackknife on Phineas, allowing “Razor” to score the win. It had energy. That’s about it though as they botched a few things. ½*

Backstage, Sycho Sid is interviewed. He beat Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart in the span of thirty days and nobody can stop him. He doesn’t care about meeting Shawn Michaels in San Antonio because he thrives on adversity. Sid threatens Jose Lothario to stay home. Typical Sid promo with lots of shouting.

Now we hear from HBK. He can’t wait for the fans to see him get revenge on Sid. He doesn’t cry over spilled milk but his issue with Sid is what happened to Jose. Unlike Bret, Shawn doesn’t make excuses. Even if Bret wanted to be Shawn, he couldn’t.

Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon def. Dr. X and TL Hopper in 3:20

This is joined in progress. Dr. X is Tom Pritchard in a mask. He barely does anything, while Hopper manages a bit of offense. This is just a squash for Furnas and Lafon though, who hit a few entertaining moves. Lafon wins with a cobra clutch suplex. Fun for a little squash. NR

It’s time for the LIVE finals of the Karate Fighters Tournament. Sable comes out with Marc Mero, so Jerry Lawler goes backstage to get Hunter Hearst Helmsley. You can hear the sarcasm in JR’s voice as he says he’s sure it’ll be a “grueling” contest. Sable wins within seconds. It all just sets up a brawl between Hunter and Mero. Goldust, in the midst of a face turn, shows up to jump Hunter, who scurries through the crowd. Lawler takes the time to chastise Goldust, who is upset with Hunter for making a pass at Marlena. This is the infamous segment where Lawler asks Goldust if he’s queer. Goldust responds with a “no” and lays out Lawler. Marlena comes out to stand with Goldust. Odd segment, but it was controversial and got Goldust a babyface pop so it worked there.

Bart Gunn def. Billy Gunn via ref stoppage in 4:11

IT’S THE SHOWDOWN BETWEEN THE SMOKING GUNNS! Their family is shown in the crowd. It doesn’t have the effect that Diana Smith at SummerSlam 1992 did. Billy has early control but Bart turns it around and hits a hot shot. Billy sells it like he’s dead and the referee calls for the bell. Bart is beside himself and the wives enter the ring to sell this as real. This SCREAMS Vince Russo. NR



Reliving Nitro

Episode #66

December 16th, 1996 | Pensacola Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Vacant since 11/25/96

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (1) since 10/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Lord Steven Regal (3) since 8/20/96

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Dean Malenko (2) since 10/27/96

Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko are set to host hour number one but the nWo music hits. Eric Bischoff, Ted Dibiase and Vincent are here, with Bischoff and Dibiase taking over on commentary. This was to continue to plug the idea of an nWo weekly show, which never worked. Zbyszko tries putting up a fight but it goes nowhere.

LAST WEEK ~ Bischoff sends to footage of Piper last week, still claiming to be Roddy’s friend.

WCW Television Championship: Lord Steven Regal (c) def. Psychosis in 10:37

This is an interesting clash of styles. Regal immediately grounds Psychosis to show him this match will go his way. After a break, they flub a corner spot and Regal tries to save it with a school boy. Psychosis hits a spin kick and the crowd are rather hot for this. Regal is sent outside and Psychosis follows with a dive. Dibiase and Bischoff mostly ignore the action. He also gets two on a top rope sunset flip and again, the fans are quite rabid. Psychosis nearly breaks his neck on a super rana that gets a near fall. Regal gets sick of Psychosis botching and takes him back to the mat, complete with strikes to the back of the head. Regal busts out a German and butterfly suplex. Psychosis gets some flash pins before face planting and submitting to the Regal Stretch. It had potential but was ultimately hurt by the sloppy moments. **¾

THREE WEEKS AGO ~ Sting drops Rick Steiner with the Scorpion Death Drop.

Big Bubba w/ Jimmy Hart def. Chavo Guerrero Jr. in 2:53

The Big Bossman was a good big man in his WWF days but this WCW run has not been good. Chavo shows fire but his dive is caught for a slam. Bubba plods through a bit of offense before Chavo gets another hope spot. The crowd eats it up. Bubba catches him in the Bossman Slam to end things. Not the guy I would’ve fed to Bubba. NR

Gene Okerlund interviews Sony Oono and Masahiro Chono. Chono! Gene wants to know why Chono hasn’t signed a new contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Oono says he’s Chono’s agent and reveals an NJPW shirt. Chono reveals his own nWo shirt, which freaks out Oono. Chono shoves him off. Had WCW used Chono like a star, it would’ve been rad.

Chris Jericho def. Masahiro Chono via disqualification in 5:50

Feeding your cruiserweights to the bigger guys is not a great move. Where’s Jim Duggan and Hugh Morris when you need them? Chono shrugs off a Jericho kick and hits one of his own. After brawling outside for a moment, they return in the ring and trade blows. Chono no sells Jericho’s stuff. Bischoff claims Jericho’s afraid, though he’s not showing any signs of it here. Bischoff also says they need to change Chono’s name because he struggles to say Masahiro. To continue his barrage of stupidity, Bischoff admits he watched the WWF PPV last night. Granted, he says it wasn’t good but why admit that? Chono boots Jericho, which results in Jericho getting his foot stuck in the ropes and hung upside down. Chono beats on him, resulting in the DQ. Shitty match with Chono not at all interesting in giving Jericho anything. *

SATURDAY NIGHT ~ Jeff Jarrett, DDP, The Outsiders and more!

LAST WEEK ~ The Piper stuff is recapped again.

Mean Gene is back to interview Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Mongo and Debra. Arn is awesome, saying he’ll mend Kevin Sullivan’s broken heart with a broken body. Flair gets in some stuff before Debra decides to ruin the entire thing. She calls Benoit a little boy, says she’s the eye candy of the Horsemen and again talks about the 200 women she beat to win her stupid crown. Debra was horrible at everything except standing around in a low cut shirt.

Non-Title Match: WCW Cruiserweight Champion Dean Malenko def. David Sammartino in 2:56

Sammartino is a name I wasn’t expecting to see here. They roll around the ring a bunch. Dean wins out of nowhere with a double chicken wing pin. Sammartino just shrugs at the loss. NR

HOUR NUMBER TWO! Bischoff and Dibiase give up commentary duties to Tony Schiavone, Bobby Heenan and Mike Tenay. They recap Chono joining the nWo.

Ice Train w/ Teddy Long def. Jerry Flynn in 3:25

Ice Train’s theme is hilarious. It sounds like generic WCW stock music but has random train sounds and strangely whispered lyrics over it. It’s the Nitro debut of Flynn by the way. They hype his “martial arts skills” but he looks horrible. His mullet is a few years too late too. Schiavone makes the first plug for nWo Souled Out in January. I can’t believe I didn’t hear the nWo commentators hyping it. Train weathers Flynn’s offense and catches a kick into a nice ankle lock, making Flynn tap. Flynn did some basic stuff but it was mostly a squash. NR

Syxx and his grating voice interrupts Ice Train’s celebration to introduce the Outsiders. They make one of the first “too sweet” references on TV ever. It’s over twenty years later and people are still using it to get over, though never as cool. The gist of the promo is that the Outsiders want the Faces of Fear tonight.

VIGNETTE ~ It just talks about Sting but makes the viewer feel like they’re on drugs.

Rey Mysterio Jr. def. Bobby Eaton in 4:59

This falls under the same category as Jericho/Chono and Chavo/Bubba. It’s odd to have guys from other divisions doing jobs. Why not have Chono beat Eaton and Mysterio work Chavo? Don’t get me wrong, I like them mixing it up when done right. Tonight is’ been all odd style clashes. Eaton goes to the mat early before Rey hits a suicide dive. Inside, Rey flies around a bit more. Eaton hits a flying knee drop, which makes me wonder why he wouldn’t just go for the Alabama Jam. Rey survives and hits a super rana. Decent enough but Eaton looked unsure of what to do with Rey. *¾

ON THE ROAD ~ Lee is in Macon, Georgia ahead of next week’s episode.

Chris Benoit and Nancy are shown on a date.

Kevin Sullivan w/ Jimmy Hart def. Arn Anderson in 3:51

Sullivan jumps Arn in the aisle, giving this an intense feel. They fight through the crowd and the referee gets taken out. Sullivan hits a diving double stomp and hangs Arn in the tree of woe. Arn stops his charge with a shot to the nuts. Hugh Morris runs in but instantly eats a DDT. The crowd is going nuts. Konnan is taken out but Sullivan then uses a chair to win. Not much of a match but the crowd was hot for the angle. NR

We’re supposed to get Sting vs. Rick Steiner. The nWo Sting is out first. Sting stands side by side with him and it looks like we’re getting a tag match. Sting throws the bat to the Steiners and they both turn their backs to the Steiners. Sting hits nWo Sting with the Scorpion Death Drop to a MONSTER pop. Rick throws the bat back to him and Sting leaves. Commentary finally believes Sting is WCW.

“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan is out for a promo. He gets his spotlight and is flanked by Liz, Dibiase, Vincent and the Giant. It’s the same pandering Hogan promo we’ve heard for weeks. He calls out Piper, who isn’t in the building, and puts himself over.

Now it’s time for The Outsiders vs. The Faces of Fear but again, no match. The teams just brawl in and around the ring. Big Bubba shows up to help his Dungeon of Doom buddies. BUT WAIT! SWERVE TIME! Bubba attacks Meng and joins the nWo. Konnan, Hugh Morris and Kevin Sullivan try to even the odds but are unable to. More WCW guys run out, leading to more nWo guys joining the fray. Scott Norton, not giving a fuck, drops Ice Train before getting involved. The place explodes for Sting. He gets in the ring and the sea parts. Arn pulls on him, so Sting nails him. Sting no sells Mongo and kicks his ass. Rey Mysterio jumps on his back and is taken down too. Sting just up and leaves. Now commentary is back to thinking he might be nWo.

Raw Rating: 2.3

Nitro Rating: 3.2

