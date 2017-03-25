The preview for this Monday’s episode at RAW has several preview bits hinting at a replacement for Mick Foley as the GM of RAW. It also asks if The Undertaker has gotten inside of Roman Reigns’ head. It does not, however, mention whether or not The Deadman will appear on the last RAW before Wrestlemania 33. The preview includes:

– Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, under the same roof.

– Will Seth Rollins sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement?

– Can Bayley rebound before WrestleMania’s Fatal 4-Way Match?

– Raw left without a General Manager.

– Can Chris Jericho get even with Kevin Owens following last week’s attack?

– Has The Undertaker gotten inside Roman Reigns’ head?

Here’s what it said about the RAW General Manager: “This past Monday night, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon unceremoniously ousted General Manager Mick Foley, using the two words that seem to come naturally to members of her family: ‘You’re fired!’

Now, mere days before WrestleMania, Raw is left without a GM, and with so many high-profile Team Red matches at The Ultimate Thrill Ride on April 2, one wonders if Stephanie is looking for someone new to quickly fill the vacant position, or if she will take on the responsibilities of running the show herself, as she did on Monday after Foley was forced to leave the building. Either way, Raw’s management — or lack thereof — should prove interesting in Philadelphia this Monday night.“