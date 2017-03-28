wrestling / News
Raw Tag Title Match at WrestleMania Now a Ladder Match
– According to WWE.com, Sunday’s Raw tag team title match is now officially a ladder match. Here is the updated card for Sunday’s PPV…
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin
* Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster
* Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn and others TBA
* Kickoff Show WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries