– According to WWE.com, Sunday’s Raw tag team title match is now officially a ladder match. Here is the updated card for Sunday’s PPV…

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

* Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Women’s Roster

* Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

* Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn and others TBA

* Kickoff Show WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries