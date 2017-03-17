– WWE has revealed the identity of the singer who will perform “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania 33. Platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer Tinashe will kick off the PPV with a performance of the song on April 2nd in Orlando, Florida at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

“I’m excited to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania,” said Tinashe. “Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando.”

“Tinashe joins the likes of renowned artists Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, and most recently Fifth Harmony, who have opened WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “Tinashe will continue this great tradition and we look forward to her performance at this year’s WrestleMania.”

Tinashe released her first album, Aquarius, in 2014 and followed it up with last year’s Nightride. Her latest single, “Flame,” was released just yesterday; you can check it out below. She posted to Twitter following the announcement: