– It was previously reported that Asuka will be working several Smackdown live events in March. While NXT talents are often brought up to work live events (as a test to see how they interact with the main roster, to get them more experience, and to check on their progress), The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that, that the reason Asuka is working the shows is because she taking some of Naomi’s bookings. Naomi was injured at the Elimination Chamber PPV and is off the road rehabbing.