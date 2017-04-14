– While it was rumored that Roman Reigns may move to Smackdown in the Superstar shake-up, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason he stayed on Raw was out of convenience. If Reigns had shifted brands, WWE would have had to also move Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar with him. The current plans are for Strowman vs. Reigns, leading to Strowman vs. Lesnar and then Reigns vs. Lesnar; WWE’s plans are still Reigns vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.