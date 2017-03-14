wrestling / News

Reby Hardy is Selling a ‘F*** That Owl’ Shirt

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Following all of the drama between the Hardy family and TNA, which led to Matt’s wife Reby going on several Twitter rants against Impact Wresting over the way they have been treated and the fact that Impact is claiming that the “Broken” gimmick as their intellectual property. In one of her rants, Reby closed with the line “Fuck That Owl” in regards to Anthem’s mascot, she is now selling a shirt with that quote on it…

