In a series of posts on Twitter, Reby Hardy claimed that Impact Wrestling sent the Hardys a proposal in terms of who gets what for the trademark, usage and ownership rights of the Broken Universe. She wrote:

UPDATE: TNA sent an absolutely laughable legal proposal re: trademark, usage & ownership. Sigh. We tried to play nice. Truly.

Oh well. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

They also seem real hurt about #FuckThatOwl. Awww. Cute. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy "Broken Matt Hardy" was developed by ME in a @WaffleHouse. Yummy ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is torturous interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE ! How bow dat C&D ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply – oh, I don't know – BEFORE his contract was up ? BEFORE you found out I did ? 🤔 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

How about every other former talent still working under their "TNA name" & gimmick without issue. Wouldn't that look weird in court ? Yeah.. pic.twitter.com/kNuaTTcyty — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

And the store I've been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

If the character is TNA's, where are their format sheets ? (Don't exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can't be produced; don't exist). And…. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017