Reby Hardy Says Impact Offered Hardys ‘Laughable’ Proposal
In a series of posts on Twitter, Reby Hardy claimed that Impact Wrestling sent the Hardys a proposal in terms of who gets what for the trademark, usage and ownership rights of the Broken Universe. She wrote:
UPDATE: TNA sent an absolutely laughable legal proposal re: trademark, usage & ownership. Sigh.
We tried to play nice. Truly.
Oh well.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
They also seem real hurt about #FuckThatOwl. Awww.
Cute.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ?
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
Fun facts ! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy "Broken Matt Hardy" was developed by ME in a @WaffleHouse. Yummy !
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
Fun facts ! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is torturous interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE ! How bow dat C&D ?
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply – oh, I don't know – BEFORE his contract was up ? BEFORE you found out I did ? 🤔
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
How about every other former talent still working under their "TNA name" & gimmick without issue. Wouldn't that look weird in court ? Yeah.. pic.twitter.com/kNuaTTcyty
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
And the store I've been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
If the character is TNA's, where are their format sheets ? (Don't exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can't be produced; don't exist). And….
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
..Best part. Ready ? SURPRISE ! "The Hardy Show" was behind the scenes recording OUR entire creative process this whole time. See you soon !
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
And #FuckThatOwl
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017