Reby Hardy Takes Shot at Lita on Twitter, Responds to Backlash From Fans

July 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– After a fan on Twitter posted a photo of The Hardy Boyz and Lita, she suggested a reunion of Team Extreme, but she also tweeted Reby Hardy and her kids with her husband, Matt Hardy, in the Tweet. Reby Hardy wasn’t too happy about a photo of Lita being posted in a tweet that also had her kids, referring to Lita as a “hoe.” You can check out the initial tweet and Hardy’s initial response below.

After the original response, some fans criticized Reby Hardy, and she responded to some of those tweets as well. You can read those response tweets below.

