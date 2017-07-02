– After a fan on Twitter posted a photo of The Hardy Boyz and Lita, she suggested a reunion of Team Extreme, but she also tweeted Reby Hardy and her kids with her husband, Matt Hardy, in the Tweet. Reby Hardy wasn’t too happy about a photo of Lita being posted in a tweet that also had her kids, referring to Lita as a “hoe.” You can check out the initial tweet and Hardy’s initial response below.

After the original response, some fans criticized Reby Hardy, and she responded to some of those tweets as well. You can read those response tweets below.

don't tag my kids in pictures with this hoe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

Common sense above all. If you can't come at me with it, you don't deserve respect in return. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

A lot of yall got daddy issues for how mad you are that I'm extra when it comes to my kiddos… sorry your parents hate you, bruh. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

Baby twitter account:

If I didn't, you'd complain that every post on every platform was about them. Damn, never had a parent proud of u ? 🤔 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

Do I give off the vibe that I'm timid ? Is that what you are interpreting here ? 😆 https://t.co/wOCfGhcEwU — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017