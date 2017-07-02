wrestling / News
Reby Hardy Takes Shot at Lita on Twitter, Responds to Backlash From Fans
– After a fan on Twitter posted a photo of The Hardy Boyz and Lita, she suggested a reunion of Team Extreme, but she also tweeted Reby Hardy and her kids with her husband, Matt Hardy, in the Tweet. Reby Hardy wasn’t too happy about a photo of Lita being posted in a tweet that also had her kids, referring to Lita as a “hoe.” You can check out the initial tweet and Hardy’s initial response below.
After the original response, some fans criticized Reby Hardy, and she responded to some of those tweets as well. You can read those response tweets below.
It could be possible?
Team extreme 2.0? @MATTHARDYBRAND @RebyHardy @JEFFHARDYBRAND @BABYHARDYBRAND @BethBrittHardy_ #HardyLegacy pic.twitter.com/GgDnns48Gj
— Selene (@sel_hrt) July 1, 2017
don't tag my kids in pictures with this hoe
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
Common sense above all. If you can't come at me with it, you don't deserve respect in return.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
A lot of yall got daddy issues for how mad you are that I'm extra when it comes to my kiddos… sorry your parents hate you, bruh.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
Baby twitter account:
If I didn't, you'd complain that every post on every platform was about them. Damn, never had a parent proud of u ? 🤔
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
Do I give off the vibe that I'm timid ? Is that what you are interpreting here ? 😆 https://t.co/wOCfGhcEwU
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017
You guys send me your unwarranted opinions on every aspect of my life all day, every day, but get mad when I call a spade a spade. What ?
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017