wrestling / News

Reby Sky Rips Into TNA on Twitter – Threatens to Keep TNA’s Tag Titles

February 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The big news yesterday was the official departure of The Hardys from TNA. Matt’s wife and TNA character Reby Sky (Queen Rebecca) posted the following on Twitter, joking about keeping the TNA tag team titles hostage and melt them down into some gold hoop earrings and ripping into the company a bit…

article topics :

Reby Sky, TNA, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading