– The big news yesterday was the official departure of The Hardys from TNA. Matt’s wife and TNA character Reby Sky (Queen Rebecca) posted the following on Twitter, joking about keeping the TNA tag team titles hostage and melt them down into some gold hoop earrings and ripping into the company a bit…

UNREAL WITH THE LITTLE BITCH SHIT. U N R E A L . — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

Why try to do things the right way when you get bs & drama in return ? Matt is a nice guy. I'LL keep the shits "hostage". Fuck outta here. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

2, but I'm claiming @ShaneHelmsCom on my taxes this year https://t.co/9Q1kzc8KWP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

If mfers don't start coming correct, I'm bout to melt some gold & have me some new gold hoops. Sigue y vas a ver. pic.twitter.com/Esjuh6tqYw — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

I've said it many times:

TNA was the perfect situation for our family & how grateful I was for professionalism/open communication/respect… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

…Now think about what kinda negative changes & straight fuckery would have to go down for us to leave 🤔 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 27, 2017

I hear company folks are pressed & wanna try & paint me in a negative light after today. Should I help em out & clarify a few things ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 28, 2017