Recent WWE & NXT Attendance Figures (2.19.17-3.7.17)
– Here are the recent WWE & NXT attendance figures…
* 2/19 Long Beach, CA – (WWE Raw – 2,000)
* 2/19 Saskatoon, SK – (WWE Smackdown – 5,000
* 2/20 Los Angeles Staples Center – (WWE Raw TV tapings – 12,500)
* 2/20 San Diego – (WWE Smackdown – 2,900)
* 2/21 Ontario, CA – (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings – 7,000)
* 2/22 Dusseldorf, Germany – (WWE Raw – 6,800)
* 2/22 Orlando – (WWE NXT TV tapings – 1,000)
* 2/23 Nuremburg, Germany – (WWE Raw – 5,800)
* 2/24 Hannover, Germany – (WWE Raw – 6,500)
* 2/24 Coral Gables, FL – (WWE NXT)
* 2/25 Regensberg, Germany – (WWE Raw – 4,000)
* 2/25 Moline, IL – (WWE Smackdown – 4,800)
* 2/25 Fort Pierce, FL – (WWE NXT – 350)
* 2/26 Cedar Rapids, IA – (WWE – 4,500)
* 2/27 Green Bay, WI – (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings – 6,900)
* 2/27 Dubuque, IL – (WWE Smackdown – 2,700)
* 2/28 St. Paul – (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings – 10,000)
* 3/2 Columbus, OH – (WWE NXT – 1,400)
* 3/2 Lakeland, FL – (WWE NXT – 200)
* 3/3 Cleveland – (WWE NXT – 1,350 sellout)
* 3/3 Crystal River, FL – (WWE NXT – 200)
* 3/4 Lacrosse, WI – (WWE Smackdown – 3,900)
* 3/4 Warren, OH – (WWE NXT – 1,400)
* 3/5 Rockford, IL – (WWE Smackdown – 3,600)
* 3/6 Chicago, IL – (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings – 11,000 sellout)
* 3/6 Bloomington, IL – (WWE Smackdown – 3,000)
* 3/7 Indianapolis – (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings – 8,000)